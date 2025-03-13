Some La Roche-Posay, Proactiv and Walgreens acne treatments recalled due to benzene levels

FILE - The Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md., is seen, Oct. 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

By Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press

Posted March 13, 2025 11:36 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2025 12:14 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are asking retailers to pull a small number of acne creams from their store shelves after government testing found they contain slightly elevated levels of a chemical associated with cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration said several lots of six products containing benzoyl peroxide are being recalled, including Walgreens Acne Control Cleanser, Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator and La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment. The full list and lot numbers was posted online Tuesday.

The FDA stressed consumers face little risk from the products.

“Even with daily use of these products for decades, the risk of a person developing cancer because of exposure to benzene found in these products is very low,” the agency stated.

All of the products contain benzene, a chemical component of crude oil, gas and cigarette smoke. Prolonged exposure to high levels can cause leukemia and other cancers.

The recalls announced this week apply to stores selling the items. FDA officials said consumers don’t need to take any specific action.

The FDA identified the six products after testing 95 acne treatment products. The agency’s review was prompted by testing reports from private laboratories about excess benzene levels in a number of acne products.

In recent years a variety of other products have been recalled over benzene levels, including hand sanitizers, aerosols and sunscreens.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police arrest 2 men in alleged Pickering murder plot hours after Scarborough pub mass shooting

One day after a mass shooting took place inside a pub in Scarborough, Toronto police arrested and charged two men who were allegedly plotting a murder in Pickering. In court documents obtained by CityNews,...

15m ago

Ontario measles cases more than double over past two weeks

Ontario is seeing a massive surge in measles cases as an ongoing outbreak spreads across the province among unvaccinated people. Public Health Ontario is reporting 372 total cases since an outbreak...

3m ago

'Get ready for a wild ride': Weather Network issues Canada's spring forecast

Canada's recent flirtation with balmy temperatures will give way to spring's characteristically volatile weather, the Weather Network's chief meteorologist said, with a new seasonal forecast suggesting...

2h ago

Trump's choice for ambassador to Canada faces tough questions at Senate hearing

U.S. President Donald Trump's choice for United States ambassador to Canada is facing tough questions in his Senate nomination hearing today, as the relationship between the two countries is strained by...

25m ago

Top Stories

Police arrest 2 men in alleged Pickering murder plot hours after Scarborough pub mass shooting

One day after a mass shooting took place inside a pub in Scarborough, Toronto police arrested and charged two men who were allegedly plotting a murder in Pickering. In court documents obtained by CityNews,...

15m ago

Ontario measles cases more than double over past two weeks

Ontario is seeing a massive surge in measles cases as an ongoing outbreak spreads across the province among unvaccinated people. Public Health Ontario is reporting 372 total cases since an outbreak...

3m ago

'Get ready for a wild ride': Weather Network issues Canada's spring forecast

Canada's recent flirtation with balmy temperatures will give way to spring's characteristically volatile weather, the Weather Network's chief meteorologist said, with a new seasonal forecast suggesting...

2h ago

Trump's choice for ambassador to Canada faces tough questions at Senate hearing

U.S. President Donald Trump's choice for United States ambassador to Canada is facing tough questions in his Senate nomination hearing today, as the relationship between the two countries is strained by...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto ferry service to no longer be run by Parks and Recreation Department

A new report on Toronto's ferry service says on busy days the route is the 4th busiest in the country. The report says the service should be run by the Fleet Management Department and not Parks and Recreation.

18h ago

1:18
Carney hoping to meet with Trump to settle trade disputes

Incoming Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he's hoping to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump to settle ongoing trade and tariff issues. Carney made the comments while speaking to steel workers in Hamilton.
2:53
'Let's stop this': Ford pushes for trade truce with America

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is preparing for his trip to Washington to meet with key members of President Donald Trump's administration. Ford says wants to see the trade war stop before American and Canadian consumers get hurt.
1:15
‘We need to fight back’: Canada announces retaliatory tariffs against Trump

Canada’s government announced $29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs in response to the 25 per cent steel and aluminum tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has leveled.
1:43
Explosion and fire guts Brampton home

A Brampton home has been gutted following a two-alarm fire that officials believe may have started with an early morning explosion. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos