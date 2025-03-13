The trade war goes metal

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken the next step in its tariff battle with the world, placing a 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminum products from Canada and all other countries.

There was even a brief scare that the U.S. would double the tariff on Canada, before cooler heads prevailed.

But what impact will these tariffs have on the industry? Are the federal government counter measures enough, and what more do the feds need to do to support businesses and workers who will be hit hard by this move?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Catherine Cobden, president and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association to get her thoughts.