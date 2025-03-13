The Big Story

The trade war goes metal

Steel coils at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel production facility in Hamilton, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 13, 2025 7:23 am.

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken the next step in its tariff battle with the world, placing a 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminum products from Canada and all other countries.

There was even a brief scare that the U.S. would double the tariff on Canada, before cooler heads prevailed.

But what impact will these tariffs have on the industry? Are the federal government counter measures enough, and what more do the feds need to do to support businesses and workers who will be hit hard by this move?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Catherine Cobden, president and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association to get her thoughts.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Top Stories

'Get ready for a wild ride': Weather Network issues Canada's spring forecast

Canada's recent flirtation with balmy temperatures will give way to spring's characteristically volatile weather, the Weather Network's chief meteorologist said, with a new seasonal forecast suggesting...

9m ago

Canadian ministers, Ontario premier to meet with Lutnick as tariff fight continues

Canadian officials are set to meet with the U.S. commerce secretary in Washington today — days after a dust-up with U.S. President Donald Trump that ended with Ontario pausing its surcharge on electricity...

1h ago

Trump family fortune began in a Canadian brothel-hotel

In one of history's little-known ironies, the Maple Leaf country pushing back against Donald Trump’s annexation bid is also host to a tiny, remote restaurant and brothel that helped launch the U.S. president's...

1h ago

Mississauga pair charged in drug trafficking probe as child removed from home

A man and a woman from Mississauga have been charged in a drug trafficking investigation, and police say a child was removed from their home at the time of the raid. Peel Regional Police's Community...

5m ago

