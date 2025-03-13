Trudeau says he’s ‘proud of Canadians’ in video posted on his last day in office

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finishes his speech at the Liberal leadership convention in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. In a farewell video posted to X Thursday morning, Trudeau says he's proud to have served a country full of people who stand up for what's right, rise to every occasion and "always have each others' backs when it matters most." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted March 13, 2025 1:05 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2025 1:53 pm.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a farewell message to Canadians today as he marks his last full day in office.

In a video posted to X, Trudeau says he’s proud to have served a country full of people who stand up for what’s right, rise to every occasion and “always have each others’ backs when it matters most.”

Liberal Leader Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister at a ceremony at Rideau Hall Friday after Trudeau’s formal resignation.

Trudeau says that while this may be his last day in the job, he will always be “boldly and unapologetically Canadian.”

He says his only wish is that, no matter what the world throws at Canadians, they will “always be the same.”

Trudeau is leaving office after more than nine years as prime minister and does not plan to run again in his Montreal riding when the next election is called.

Police arrest 2 men in alleged Pickering murder plot hours after Scarborough pub mass shooting

One day after a mass shooting took place inside a pub in Scarborough, Toronto police arrested and charged two men who were allegedly plotting a murder in Pickering. In court documents obtained by CityNews,...

1h ago

Ontario measles cases more than double over past two weeks; hospitalizations up

Ontario is seeing a massive surge in measles cases as an ongoing outbreak spreads in the province among mostly unvaccinated people. Public Health Ontario is reporting 372 total cases since an outbreak...

1h ago

Toronto doubling the number of speed cameras on city streets

The City of Toronto is in the process of doubling the number of speed cameras on city streets, from 75 to 150 cameras. Transportation Services Manager Barbara Gray confirmed to 680 NewsRadio that installation...

7m ago

Mark Carney set to name cabinet ministers at Friday morning ceremony

Mark Carney will reveal the makeup of his cabinet on Friday morning, a collection of Liberal ministers who will see Canada through the next election. The swearing-in ceremony for Carney's government...

1h ago

