Trudeau says he’s ‘proud of Canadians’ in video posted on his last day in office

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a farewell message to Canadians today as he marks his last full day in office.

In a video posted to X, Trudeau says he’s proud to have served a country full of people who stand up for what’s right, rise to every occasion and “always have each others’ backs when it matters most.”

Liberal Leader Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister at a ceremony at Rideau Hall Friday after Trudeau’s formal resignation.

Trudeau says that while this may be his last day in the job, he will always be “boldly and unapologetically Canadian.”

He says his only wish is that, no matter what the world throws at Canadians, they will “always be the same.”

Trudeau is leaving office after more than nine years as prime minister and does not plan to run again in his Montreal riding when the next election is called.