U.S. tariffs push Ottawa to invest more in Canadian steel, aluminum projects

Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 in Ottawa. Champagne says he's directing his department to prioritize investments in projects that use mainly Canadian steel and aluminum.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted March 13, 2025 10:21 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2025 12:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne directed his department on Wednesday to prioritize investments in projects that primarily use Canadian steel and aluminum — part of Ottawa’s reply to the Trump administration’s trade war.

Champagne said the move is in response to the “unfair and unjustified” 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum levied by U.S. President Donald Trump the day before.

Canada responded to Trump’s steel and aluminum levies with 25 per cent tariffs on $29.8 billion worth of American goods, which took effect just after midnight Thursday.

Champagne said Canadian steel and aluminum support vital U.S. industries, including defence and automotive manufacturing.

“They are also essential for securing our collective energy future and generate high-quality jobs on both sides of the border,” he said in a statement published Thursday morning.

About a quarter of all steel used in the U.S. is imported and Canada is the United States’ largest source of both steel and aluminum.

The Trump administration has used tariffs in an attempt to push the auto sector to move production to the United States.

The head of the Canadian Steel Producers Association warned in a media statement Wednesday that the tariffs will hit the industry hard in both Canada and the U.S.

“These tariffs will have devastating repercussions on both sides of the border for workers and communities that rely on a strong North American steel industry. Indeed, many are already feeling the impacts,” said CSPA president and CEO Catherine Cobden.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. CEO Michael Garcia said Thursday his company is in the midst of “aggressive” cost cuts as it copes with uncertainty caused by the ongoing trade war.

On the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based company’s quarterly earnings call, Garcia said that Algoma is talking to federal and provincial leaders to determine what forms of government support might be available to help offset the tariffs.

At an event alongside steelworkers in Hamilton, Ont. on Wednesday, prime minister-designate Mark Carney said that proceeds from Canadian tariffs should go to supporting workers in affected industries and promised to “double down” on partnerships between the federal government and industry.

Since the trade war began, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has been calling for Canada to change its procurement rules to require that federal building projects use 100 per cent Canadian steel and aluminum.

Champagne is part of a Canadian delegation in Washington on Thursday to meet with Trump’s commerce secretary to talk about the trade dispute.

— with files from David Baxter and Sammy Hudes in Toronto

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police arrest 2 men in alleged Pickering murder plot hours after Scarborough pub mass shooting

One day after a mass shooting took place inside a pub in Scarborough, Toronto police arrested and charged two men who were allegedly plotting a murder in Pickering. In court documents obtained by CityNews,...

18m ago

Ontario measles cases more than double over past two weeks

Ontario is seeing a massive surge in measles cases as an ongoing outbreak spreads across the province among unvaccinated people. Public Health Ontario is reporting 372 total cases since an outbreak...

6m ago

'Get ready for a wild ride': Weather Network issues Canada's spring forecast

Canada's recent flirtation with balmy temperatures will give way to spring's characteristically volatile weather, the Weather Network's chief meteorologist said, with a new seasonal forecast suggesting...

2h ago

Trump's choice for ambassador to Canada faces tough questions at Senate hearing

U.S. President Donald Trump's choice for United States ambassador to Canada is facing tough questions in his Senate nomination hearing today, as the relationship between the two countries is strained by...

29m ago

Top Stories

Police arrest 2 men in alleged Pickering murder plot hours after Scarborough pub mass shooting

One day after a mass shooting took place inside a pub in Scarborough, Toronto police arrested and charged two men who were allegedly plotting a murder in Pickering. In court documents obtained by CityNews,...

18m ago

Ontario measles cases more than double over past two weeks

Ontario is seeing a massive surge in measles cases as an ongoing outbreak spreads across the province among unvaccinated people. Public Health Ontario is reporting 372 total cases since an outbreak...

6m ago

'Get ready for a wild ride': Weather Network issues Canada's spring forecast

Canada's recent flirtation with balmy temperatures will give way to spring's characteristically volatile weather, the Weather Network's chief meteorologist said, with a new seasonal forecast suggesting...

2h ago

Trump's choice for ambassador to Canada faces tough questions at Senate hearing

U.S. President Donald Trump's choice for United States ambassador to Canada is facing tough questions in his Senate nomination hearing today, as the relationship between the two countries is strained by...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto ferry service to no longer be run by Parks and Recreation Department

A new report on Toronto's ferry service says on busy days the route is the 4th busiest in the country. The report says the service should be run by the Fleet Management Department and not Parks and Recreation.

18h ago

1:18
Carney hoping to meet with Trump to settle trade disputes

Incoming Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he's hoping to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump to settle ongoing trade and tariff issues. Carney made the comments while speaking to steel workers in Hamilton.
2:53
'Let's stop this': Ford pushes for trade truce with America

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is preparing for his trip to Washington to meet with key members of President Donald Trump's administration. Ford says wants to see the trade war stop before American and Canadian consumers get hurt.
1:15
‘We need to fight back’: Canada announces retaliatory tariffs against Trump

Canada’s government announced $29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs in response to the 25 per cent steel and aluminum tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has leveled.
1:43
Explosion and fire guts Brampton home

A Brampton home has been gutted following a two-alarm fire that officials believe may have started with an early morning explosion. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos