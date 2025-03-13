Police arrest second suspect in 2024 Vaughan homicide

York Regional Police have arrested a second suspect after a Vaughan man was shot on his driveway last summer and later died in hospital.

Officers were called to a home near Islington Avenue and Kiloran Avenue on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at around 2:10 p.m. after residents in the area heard shots fired.

When officers arrived they found the victim was gunshot wounds on his driveway. He was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Jorge-Ivan Navas, aged 57.

A second victim was also found at the scene with minor injuries, but police say the second victim wasn’t shot.

Investigators say two suspects fled the area in a black F-150 pick-up that has since been recovered.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, officers arrested Bradley Johnston, 33, of Barrie, and charged him with first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, police arrested a second suspect.

Brandon Cleland, 31, of Markham, faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

“Investigators believe this is a targeted incident and there is no concern for public safety,” a police release states.

“The investigation remains ongoing.”