Male driver extricated from vehicle after striking pole in Scarborough

A person has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash in Scarborough. CITYN EWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 14, 2025 9:20 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2025 9:50 am.

A male driver had to be extricated from his vehicle after striking a pole in Scarborough on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to Midland Avenue and Huntingwood Drive just before 8:30 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Fire crews were forced to cut off the roof of the vehicle to get to the driver, who was the only occupant.

The driver, who is believed to be in his 50s, has been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Midland is closed between Boarhill Drive/Baylawn Drive and Havendale Road in both directions.

