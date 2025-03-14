Joly, others to address media on last day of G7 foreign ministers meeting in Quebec

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks during the G7 foreign ministers meeting in La Malbaie, Quebec, Thursday, March 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Saul Loeb - Pool

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted March 14, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2025 5:03 am.

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is set to address media this morning after gathering her counterparts from the U.S., Europe and Japan.

She has been hosting the Group of Seven foreign ministers’ meeting in the Charlevoix region, northeast of Quebec City.

Joly had pledged to raise U.S. tariffs with her American and European counterparts, but publicly has instead focused on matters for collaboration between partners.

Her office says she discussed “the impact of tariffs” with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in their one-on-one meeting Thursday, but has not specified how the talks went.

It’s possible Joly could leave the meeting she is hosting shortly after her remarks, in order to attend the swearing-in of Liberal Leader Mark Carney as prime minister and her renewal as foreign minister.

Other leaders are also set to address media, including German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Mark Carney set to become prime minister and name his cabinet this morning

OTTAWA — Mark Carney will be sworn in as prime minister this morning at Rideau Hall, where he will also reveal his new cabinet. Carney won the Liberal leadership race last weekend with an overwhelming...

35m ago

Ford says 'temperature has been lowered' after meeting with U.S. secretary of commerce

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he had an "extremely productive meeting" with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on Thursday. But there was no change to Trump's punishing tariffs that have thrown...

7h ago

Junction residents call for more transparency after sex offenders arrest

Apprehension is growing over the process of reintegrating sex offenders into the community following the recent arrest of a 34-year-old man in one Toronto neighbourhood. Lucas Petrini was arrested on...

8h ago

Weekend need-to-know: St. Patrick's Day parade to paint Toronto green

Toronto's Irish population will be celebrating this weekend with lots of St. Patrick's Day events to attend. There are no TTC or GO closures to keep in mind. Toronto St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations The...

13h ago

