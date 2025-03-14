Joly, others to address media on last day of G7 foreign ministers meeting in Quebec

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is set to address media this morning after gathering her counterparts from the U.S., Europe and Japan.

She has been hosting the Group of Seven foreign ministers’ meeting in the Charlevoix region, northeast of Quebec City.

Joly had pledged to raise U.S. tariffs with her American and European counterparts, but publicly has instead focused on matters for collaboration between partners.

Her office says she discussed “the impact of tariffs” with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in their one-on-one meeting Thursday, but has not specified how the talks went.

It’s possible Joly could leave the meeting she is hosting shortly after her remarks, in order to attend the swearing-in of Liberal Leader Mark Carney as prime minister and her renewal as foreign minister.

Other leaders are also set to address media, including German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press