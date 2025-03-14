Ontario measles cases spike to highest level in more than a decade

Measles outbreaks continue to spread across Ontario, with confirmed cases reaching their highest levels in more than a decade, according to the province’s chief medical officer.

On Friday, Dr. Kieran Moore said the number of new measles cases in Ontario has swelled to 173 in recent days, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 350 so far this year. Moore said at least 31 of those cases required hospitalization.

“This is the most measles cases Ontario has seen in over a decade,” Moore said. “It is critical we work together to mitigate further spread of this vaccine-preventable disease.”

According to data from Public Health Ontario, there have been at least 45 outbreaks across the province in the last two weeks alone.

Moore says the majority of cases are concentrated in southwestern Ontario among unvaccinated people.

“Over 96 per cent of cases in Ontario are among individuals who are unimmunized, or have unknown immunization status, and were exposed in their community or while travelling,” he explained.

Measles is a contagious disease caused by a virus that infects the respiratory system and then spreads throughout the body. Symptoms can include a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash all over the body.

Health officials say vaccination is the most effective way to limit the spread of the virus.

“The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine has been in use for more than 50 years and is proven to be one of the safest and most effective vaccines available,” Moore explained. “Measles spreads easily among those who aren’t vaccinated and can lead to serious health issues including pneumonia, respiratory failure, swelling of the brain, and in rare cases, death.”

Moore says children who are fully immunized with two doses of the vaccine are “nearly 100 per cent protected, with one dose estimated to be up to 95 per cent protective.”

Official guidelines advise children to receive two doses of the vaccine – first at 12 months and a second when they reach four to six years old.

“If you think you or a family member has been exposed to measles, please contact your health care provider immediately,” Moore added.