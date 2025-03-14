Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet terminates consumer carbon tax

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks after signing a document during cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill, Friday, March 14, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By News Staff

Posted March 14, 2025 4:42 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2025 5:26 pm.

The Liberal government is immediately ending the consumer carbon price and made the change official during Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first cabinet meeting this afternoon.

Carney says people who have been getting a rebate on the carbon price will get one final payment for the next quarter in April.

He signed an order-in-council to make the change official while cameras were in the cabinet room.

An order-in-council to eliminate the consumer carbon price, signed by Prime Minister Mark Carney, is shown on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Agriculture Minister Kody Blois says he thinks “it’s a really good move” because the policy has become very divisive.

He noted the Atlantic Liberal caucus had pushed for changes to the carbon price in the past, and secured a carveout for home heating fuel in 2023.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford quickly reacted to the change with a social media post that said, “Good riddance to the worst tax ever.”

Carney pledged to end the consumer price during the Liberal leadership race and said he would bolster the industrial price paid by big polluters.

The consumer carbon pricing policy has been deeply unpopular and had been the focus of Conservative attacks on the Liberals for more than two years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2025.

Top Stories

Judge denies injunction to stop the province from ripping up Toronto bike lanes

A judge has denied an injunction sought by cycling advocates to stop construction on Toronto bike lanes, paving the way for the province to begin removing them as soon as March 20. Cycle Toronto filed...

3h ago

Carney says his government starts in a moment of crisis in Canada-U.S. relations

Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada's 24th prime minister in a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Friday morning, along with a leaner Liberal cabinet that he said is focused on "meeting the moment" and facing down...

52m ago

City of Hamilton begins clearing encampments from public property

The City of Hamilton says it has cleared more than a dozen encampments from public property as of this week under a municipal bylaw, following the council's repeal of a protocol that had permitted them. In...

1h ago

Court approves sales of two plants owned by company linked to listeria outbreak

TORONTO — An Ontario court has approved the sale of two facilities owned by the Canadian company that processed plant-based milk linked to a deadly listeria outbreak. Court documents show Joriki is...

2h ago

