The Liberal government is immediately ending the consumer carbon price and made the change official during Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first cabinet meeting this afternoon.

Carney says people who have been getting a rebate on the carbon price will get one final payment for the next quarter in April.

He signed an order-in-council to make the change official while cameras were in the cabinet room.

An order-in-council to eliminate the consumer carbon price, signed by Prime Minister Mark Carney, is shown on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Agriculture Minister Kody Blois says he thinks “it’s a really good move” because the policy has become very divisive.

He noted the Atlantic Liberal caucus had pushed for changes to the carbon price in the past, and secured a carveout for home heating fuel in 2023.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford quickly reacted to the change with a social media post that said, “Good riddance to the worst tax ever.”

Carney pledged to end the consumer price during the Liberal leadership race and said he would bolster the industrial price paid by big polluters.

The consumer carbon pricing policy has been deeply unpopular and had been the focus of Conservative attacks on the Liberals for more than two years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2025.