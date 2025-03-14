Timeline of Pope Francis’ hospitalization for pneumonia at the 1-month mark

Pope Francis blesses the faithful during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at The Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2025 10:52 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2025 12:17 pm.

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis was hospitalized on Feb. 14, after suffering a bout of bronchitis for weeks and after increasingly finding it hard to speak publicly. His condition soon developed into double pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pope, who had part of a lung removed as a young man, is overweight and sedentary, creating a complex health picture that has resulted in the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy.

Doctors this week lifted the guarded prognosis, indicating Francis is no longer in danger of immediate death from the lung infection. Caution remains due to his frailty, and doctors have given no indication of when he might be released.

Here are highlights of the longest hospital stay of Francis’ papacy, based on details provided by the Vatican.

Feb. 14

Pope Francis is hospitalized with bronchitis and a slight fever immediately following a morning of audiences. Doctors diagnose a respiratory tract infection.

Feb. 17

Pope Francis is diagnosed with polymicrobial (bacterial, viral and fungal) infection in the respiratory passages, marking a setback.

Feb. 18

An X-ray indicates Pope Francis has developed pneumonia in both lungs, marking another setback; cortisone and antibiotic treatments are confirmed.

Feb. 21

Pope’s doctors say at a news conference that the pope remains in critical condition and isn’t out of danger, but that his condition isn’t imminently life-threatening. Doctors say the pope has developed steroid-induced diabetes that is being treated. Prognosis is guarded.

Feb. 22

Pope in critical condition after experiencing a respiratory crisis and requires high-pressure oxygen through nasal tubes, in the first mention of assisted breathing. Francis also receives two blood transfusions after tests show signs of anemia and low platelet count that are later resolved. Setback.

Feb. 23

Doctors report that the pope has gone into onset of slight kidney failure, in a setback. No repeat of the respiratory crisis, but he remains in critical condition.

Feb. 26

The mild renal failure has regressed, in an improvement.

Feb. 28

Pope suffers isolated coughing spasm during which he inhaled vomit, in a setback requiring noninvasive aspiration. Responded well. Placed on a noninvasive mechanical ventilation mask to pump supplemental oxygen into his lungs. Prognosis remains guarded.

March 3

Two acute bronchospasm episodes in a setback requiring bronchoscopies, or a camera-tipped tube with a device to remove mucus plugs, yielding abundant secretions. Pope remained alert, oriented and collaborative during maneuvers. Prognosis remains guarded.

March 6

Pope records an audio message that is broadcast to the faithful in St. Peter’s Square thanking them for their prayers. His voice is weak and he’s out of breath.

March 10

Doctors declare Francis is no longer in imminent danger of death from pneumonia, but keep him in the hospital for further treatment

March 12

Chest X-ray confirms improvement in pope’s condition.

March 13

Pope marks 12th anniversary of papacy from the hospital, where he receives a cake and hundreds of messages and drawings with good wishes. No medical update.

March 14

Pope marks one month in the hospital.

The Associated Press




