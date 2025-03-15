Brampton man accused of setting fire to a house in The Beaches

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 15, 2025 3:02 pm.

Last Updated March 15, 2025 3:03 pm.

A man from Brampton is facing multiple charges in connection with an arson investigation.

According to police, 31-year-old Harjot Bhandaal went to a vacant home in The Beaches, near Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue, on February 27.

Officers say Bhandaal allegedly set fire to the home using an accelerant and then fled the area at approximately 2:00 a.m.

He was arrested on Thursday and charged with wearing a disguise with the intent of committing a crime, breaking and entering, possession of incendiary material and arson with disregard for human life.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Friday, March 14, 2025.

