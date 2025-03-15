Canada and Greece sign memorandum of understanding on tourism between the countries

MONTREAL — Canada and Greece have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote tourism between the two countries.

The government of Canada says the agreement signed Thursday will boost institutional co-operation and recreational travel between the two nations.

The memorandum of understanding means that data and best practices on climate action related to tourism will be also shared, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada says in a press release.

Mary Ng, Canadian minister of export promotion, international trade and economic development, says the agreement will facilitate mutual travel between Canada and Greece and benefit both economies.

The government of Canada says the trade relationship between the countries has grown in recent years because of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

Canada’s Tourism Minister Pascale St-Onge says the agreement will bolster cultural ties between the countries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press