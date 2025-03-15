Canada and Greece sign memorandum of understanding on tourism between the countries

Security keep an eye on the room as Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a Greek Independence Day event in Montreal, Sunday, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 15, 2025 1:42 pm.

Last Updated March 15, 2025 3:38 pm.

MONTREAL — Canada and Greece have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote tourism between the two countries.

The government of Canada says the agreement signed Thursday will boost institutional co-operation and recreational travel between the two nations.

The memorandum of understanding means that data and best practices on climate action related to tourism will be also shared, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada says in a press release.

Mary Ng, Canadian minister of export promotion, international trade and economic development, says the agreement will facilitate mutual travel between Canada and Greece and benefit both economies.

The government of Canada says the trade relationship between the countries has grown in recent years because of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

Canada’s Tourism Minister Pascale St-Onge says the agreement will bolster cultural ties between the countries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney orders review of F-35 fighter jet purchase from U.S.’s Lockheed Martin

Prime Minister Mark Carney has asked for a review of Canada’s plan to purchase a fleet of F-35 fighter jets. The deal with Lockheed Martin and the U.S. government is for 88 planes at a cost of about...

35m ago

Lack of store investment, underlying issues led Hudson's Bay to 'slow death': experts

Analysts say the planned liquidation of Hudson's Bay will leave a hole in the country's retail landscape, as Canada's oldest company prepares to wind down in the coming months unless it can find a last-minute...

21m ago

Toronto Public Health saw 'many deviations' at gynecologist's clinic with potential HIV, hepatitis exposure

TORONTO — Toronto Public Health says it observed “many deviations from best practices” during an inspection at a gynecologist's office that led to the agency notifying 2,500 patients of a potential...

3h ago

King Charles signalling support for Canada as Trump talks annexation: royal watchers

A maple tree, a red dress and a ceremonial sword may seem like cold comfort for Canadians hoping to hear their head of state defend them against U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated pitches to annex...

8h ago

Top Stories

Carney orders review of F-35 fighter jet purchase from U.S.’s Lockheed Martin

Prime Minister Mark Carney has asked for a review of Canada’s plan to purchase a fleet of F-35 fighter jets. The deal with Lockheed Martin and the U.S. government is for 88 planes at a cost of about...

35m ago

Lack of store investment, underlying issues led Hudson's Bay to 'slow death': experts

Analysts say the planned liquidation of Hudson's Bay will leave a hole in the country's retail landscape, as Canada's oldest company prepares to wind down in the coming months unless it can find a last-minute...

21m ago

Toronto Public Health saw 'many deviations' at gynecologist's clinic with potential HIV, hepatitis exposure

TORONTO — Toronto Public Health says it observed “many deviations from best practices” during an inspection at a gynecologist's office that led to the agency notifying 2,500 patients of a potential...

3h ago

King Charles signalling support for Canada as Trump talks annexation: royal watchers

A maple tree, a red dress and a ceremonial sword may seem like cold comfort for Canadians hoping to hear their head of state defend them against U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated pitches to annex...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Residents concerned over growing encampment

St. James Park is a big green space right in the middle of the downtown core, where families gather, people walk their dogs. It has also become the site of a growing encampment that includes tents and tiny homes. Residents are voicing concerns

22h ago

1:58
Wet and windy but mild this weekend

Special weather statements are in place across the GTA as rain and strong winds are possible this weekend.

17h ago

2:29
Paused programs leave students and educators questioning future

Assaulted Women's and Children's Counsellor Advocate program at George Brown College has been paused for the 2025 fall term leaving dozens of students and educators left with questions about what that will mean for the programs future.

23h ago

6:30
Mark Carney sworn in as Prime Minister

Canada's 24th Prime Minister and cabinet have been sworn in. Glen McGregor talks about the new, smaller cabinet as well as Mark Carney's priorities moving forward.

2:46
Local breweries warn Trump's tariffs on aluminum could spike beer costs

Local Breweries are bracing for the impact that Trump's aluminium tariffs could have on their bottom line. As Jazan Grewal reports, increased production costs could lead to higher beer prices for consumers.
More Videos