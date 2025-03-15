Newspapers across Canada react to Mark Carney’s appointment as prime minister

Former central banker Mark Carney was sworn-in as Canada’s 24th prime minister in a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Friday after taking the reins from Justin Trudeau as the new leader of the federal Liberal party.

In his first press conference as prime minister, Carney said his government will concentrate on growing the economy, making life more affordable and making the country more secure.

Here’s how Canadian newspapers reacted to the historic day:

The Globe and Mail

National Post

Vancouver Sun

Calgary Sun

Winnipeg Free Press

Windsor Star