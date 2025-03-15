Israel says it killed a Hezbollah member in a drone strike in south Lebanon

A man walks in a street between destroyed buildings as he returns to Qana village, southern Lebanon, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

By Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press

Posted March 15, 2025 10:06 am.

Last Updated March 15, 2025 10:37 am.

BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli drone strike hit a car in south Lebanon on Saturday, killing one person who the Israeli military said was a member of Hezbollah.

State-run National News Agency did not give further details about the strike in the village of Bourj el-Mlouk.

The airstrike was the latest in a wave of such attacks since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire went into effect in late November ending the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war.

The Israeli military said the Hezbollah member who was killed was active in the border village of Kfar Kila.

The strike came a day after Lebanon’s military court sentenced two people to prison terms for giving digital information to Israel.

Four judicial officials told The Associated Press Saturday that one of those sentenced received a 15-year prison term while the other was sentenced to 10 years in jail. A third was set free for lack of evidence against him, the officials said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share information with the media.

The officials said the two scanned the cellular telephones network in wide areas of Beirut and its southern suburbs that is home to Hezbollah’s headquarters using sophisticated equipment.

The officials said the two, who were detained last year, also supplied Israel with about 1,500 photographs from Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press

