Man, 21, wanted in alleged gunpoint kidnapping in Liberty Village

Photo of Jordan Boodram, wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping at gunpoint in Liberty Village last summer. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted March 15, 2025 8:30 pm.

An Oshawa youth is in custody, and police are searching for a 21-year-old man after a man was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint last summer from the Liberty Village neighbourhood.

Investigators say the two suspects and the man were in a vehicle on July 31, 2024, when the suspects pulled out a handgun and allegedly threatened him.

He then claims he was forced to sit in the passenger side of his own vehicle with his head down while the others drove the car to an unknown location where they forced him to retrieve a stolen vehicle.

The suspects then allegedly took his cellphone and keys before fleeing the scene with his car and the stolen vehicle.

On November 2, 2024, police executed three search warrants in Toronto and Oshawa which uncovered an extended 30-round magazine, ammunition and a quantity of illegal drugs.

An Oshawa youth was taken into custody and faces 11 charges including forcible confinment, kidnapping for ransom of service, robbery with a firearm and three counts of failing to comply with a release order. The name of the youth cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Jordan Boodram of Toronto who is wanted on 10 counts including forcible confinement, kidnapping for ramsom of service, robbery with a firearm and uttering threats. Boodram was out on probation at the time of the incident.

Boodram is described as Black, five-foot-eight, 119 pounds with a medium build, short black hair and a short black beard.

