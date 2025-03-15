Mississauga to remove American flags from sports arenas, Port Credit pier

The City of Mississauga says it will be removing all American flags from a number of locations across the city, including sports arenas.

Mayor Carolyn Parrish made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday. It comes as Canada and the U.S. are engaged in a trade war sparked by President Donald Trump imposing tariffs on a number of Canadian goods.

“At the request of many, the City has begun to remove all American flags from sports arenas and locations along Lake Ontario, including the pier at Snug Harbour in Port Credit,” Parrish wrote.

“Oversized Canadian flags are ordered and will be installed on all the poles at City Hall.”

It’s the latest move by Mississauga in response to Trump’s tariff threats, which includes amending its Procurement By-law to prioritize Canadian and non-U.S. suppliers. It also launched a “Choose Canada” campaign last month, encouraging residents and businesses to support the local economy by purchasing Canadian-made products and services.

“America has been a good neighbour for a very long time. So sad one man and his collection of enablers are disrupting the markets, distressing business owners on both sides of the border and wreaking havoc on such a mutually beneficial relationship,” Parrish wrote in a response to her post asking if the flag move was “too petty.”

When asked about the cost of such a move, Parrish replied “peanuts,” before adding, “Very small investment sending a proud Canadian message to those Americans who share our concerns.”