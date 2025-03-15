Mississauga to remove American flags from sports arenas, Port Credit pier

American and Canadian flag at the U.S./Canada border crossing at the Thousand Islands border in Lansdowne, Ont., on Nov. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

By John Marchesan

Posted March 15, 2025 7:30 pm.

Last Updated March 15, 2025 7:31 pm.

The City of Mississauga says it will be removing all American flags from a number of locations across the city, including sports arenas.

Mayor Carolyn Parrish made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday. It comes as Canada and the U.S. are engaged in a trade war sparked by President Donald Trump imposing tariffs on a number of Canadian goods.

“At the request of many, the City has begun to remove all American flags from sports arenas and locations along Lake Ontario, including the pier at Snug Harbour in Port Credit,” Parrish wrote.

“Oversized Canadian flags are ordered and will be installed on all the poles at City Hall.”

It’s the latest move by Mississauga in response to Trump’s tariff threats, which includes amending its Procurement By-law to prioritize Canadian and non-U.S. suppliers. It also launched a “Choose Canada” campaign last month, encouraging residents and businesses to support the local economy by purchasing Canadian-made products and services.

“America has been a good neighbour for a very long time. So sad one man and his collection of enablers are disrupting the markets, distressing business owners on both sides of the border and wreaking havoc on such a mutually beneficial relationship,” Parrish wrote in a response to her post asking if the flag move was “too petty.”

When asked about the cost of such a move, Parrish replied “peanuts,” before adding, “Very small investment sending a proud Canadian message to those Americans who share our concerns.”

Top Stories

Toronto launches first pothole repair blitz of the year

The shovels were out Saturday morning on Rosemount Avenue near Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue, as crews scooped, raked, tamped and smoothed out the asphalt into cracked spaces on the road. “Fixing...

1h ago

Carney orders review of F-35 fighter jet purchase from U.S.’s Lockheed Martin

Prime Minister Mark Carney has asked for a review of Canada’s plan to purchase a fleet of F-35 fighter jets. The deal with Lockheed Martin and the U.S. government is for 88 planes at a cost of about...

1h ago

Lack of store investment, underlying issues led Hudson's Bay to 'slow death': experts

Analysts say the planned liquidation of Hudson's Bay will leave a hole in the country's retail landscape, as Canada's oldest company prepares to wind down in the coming months unless it can find a last-minute...

3h ago

Wet, windy weekend could see localized flooding across GTA on Sunday

With Toronto and the GTA expected to see rain throughout the weekend, authorities are warning of potentially hazardous conditions near rivers or other bodies of water. Environment Canada has issued...

1h ago

