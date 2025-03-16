51 dead and more than 100 injured in nightclub fire in North Macedonia

A firefighter inspects a nightclub after a massive fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

By Konstantin Testorides, The Associated Press

Posted March 16, 2025 4:36 am.

Last Updated March 16, 2025 7:26 am.

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A massive fire tore through a nightclub in North Macedonia ’s eastern town of Kocani early Sunday, killing 51 people and injuring more than 100, authorities said.

The blaze broke out around 2:35 a.m. during a concert by a local pop group at the Pulse nightclub, Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski told reporters.

He said pyrotechnics caused the roof to catch fire. Videos showed chaos inside the club, with young people running through the smoke as the musicians urged people to escape as quickly as possible.

Officials said the injured have been taken to hospitals around the country, including the capital, Skopje, many with severe burns. The effort was being assisted by multiple volunteer organizations.

Health Minister Arben Taravari said 118 people have been hospitalized, adding that he had received offers of assistance from neighboring countries, including Albania, Bulgaria and Greece.

“All our capabilities have been put to use, in a maximum effort to save as many lives as possible of the young people involved in this tragedy,” Taravari told reporters, at times looking visibly shaken.

This is the worst tragedy in recent memory to befall the landlocked nation, whose population is less than 2 million.

“This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia. The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable,” Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“The people and the government will do everything in their power to at least slightly alleviate their pain and help them in these most difficult moments.”

Family members gathered in front of hospitals and Kocani’s city offices begging authorities for more information.

The club was in an old building that was previously a carpet warehouse and has been running for several years, according to local media MKD.

The fire caused the roof of the single-story building to partially collapse, revealing the charred remains of wooden beams and debris. Police cordoned off the site and sent in evidence gathering teams in an operation also involving state prosecutors.

Toshkovski said authorities would investigate the venue’s licensing and safety provisions, adding that the government had a “moral responsibility” to help prosecute anyone responsible. Police have arrested one man already, but he didn’t provide details on the person’s involvement.

As they awoke to news of the overnight tragedy, the country’s immediate neighbors and leaders from further afield in Europe sent condolences.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, posted on X that she was “deeply saddened” and said the 27-nation bloc “shares the grief and pain of the people of North Macedonia.” North Macedonia is a candidate for EU membership.

Condolences also poured in from politicians across the region, including Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama, the European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I wish those who were injured a speedy recovery. Ukraine mourns alongside our (North) Macedonian friends on this sad day,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

___

AP writer Derek Gatopoulos in Athens, Greece; Llazar Semini in Tirana, Albania; and John Leicester in Paris contributed.

Konstantin Testorides, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

St. Patrick's Day parade will see road closures and TTC diversions on Sunday

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will see several road closures and transit diversions in the downtown core on Sunday. The procession starts at Bloor Street West and St. George Street at noon and continues...

10h ago

So Donald Trump wants more border security? Here's how the RCMP is ramping up efforts

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ian Smith used to spend most of his days behind a desk in the RCMP's Windsor, Ont., detachment, working on investigations and performing administrative duties. As a member of the force's...

44m ago

End of federal tax holiday in February expected to lift inflation: economists

OTTAWA — Economists are expecting the annual rate of inflation accelerated in February as the federal government's temporary tax break came to an end mid-month. Statistics Canada is set to release February...

37m ago

Pope acknowledges presence of children praying for him outside the hospital

ROME (AP) — Dozens of children toting yellow and white balloons gathered outside Rome’s Gemelli hospital to greet Pope Francis on his fifth Sunday hospitalized with double pneumonia. While the pope...

13m ago

Top Stories

St. Patrick's Day parade will see road closures and TTC diversions on Sunday

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will see several road closures and transit diversions in the downtown core on Sunday. The procession starts at Bloor Street West and St. George Street at noon and continues...

10h ago

So Donald Trump wants more border security? Here's how the RCMP is ramping up efforts

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ian Smith used to spend most of his days behind a desk in the RCMP's Windsor, Ont., detachment, working on investigations and performing administrative duties. As a member of the force's...

44m ago

End of federal tax holiday in February expected to lift inflation: economists

OTTAWA — Economists are expecting the annual rate of inflation accelerated in February as the federal government's temporary tax break came to an end mid-month. Statistics Canada is set to release February...

37m ago

Pope acknowledges presence of children praying for him outside the hospital

ROME (AP) — Dozens of children toting yellow and white balloons gathered outside Rome’s Gemelli hospital to greet Pope Francis on his fifth Sunday hospitalized with double pneumonia. While the pope...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Cosplayers unite at Toronto Comicon

It's an annual celebration of pop culture at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre with no shortage of fans doing their best to bring their favourite characters to life. CityNews' Rob Leth Stitched up to file his report.

11h ago

2:21
Clock ticks on liquidation of Hudson's Bay

Canada's oldest company is teetering on the edge as an effort to secure financing has proven unsuccessful into the weekend. David Zura hears from a retail expert and shoppers.

11h ago

1:55
Special weather statement for rain and wind on Sunday

The last weekend of winter will see rain and high winds across the GTA, which could bring localized flooding and hazardous conditions near rivers or other bodies of water.

13h ago

2:50
Residents concerned over growing encampment

St. James Park is a big green space right in the middle of the downtown core, where families gather, people walk their dogs. It has also become the site of a growing encampment that includes tents and tiny homes. Residents are voicing concerns
2:27
31-year-old kidney cancer patient raising awareness about the disease

March is kidney cancer awareness month and patient Jen Mulrine is sharing her story to shed light on the disease. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos