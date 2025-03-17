3 charged after allegedly robbing victim during online sale meetup

This undated photo shows a York Regional Police Cruiser. (CityNews)

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 17, 2025 4:20 pm.

York Regional Police (YRP) have arrested three suspects and are seeking a fourth after a violent robbery in Markham last Wednesday.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the Woodbine Avenue and Yorktech Drive area on March 12 at around 5 p.m. after reports of a robbery.

Investigators say the sale of high-end shoes was arranged online, and the seller arranged to meet the potential buyer at the parking lot.

“While showing the items, four suspects, including the buyer, violently assaulted the victim,” a police release states. “The suspects then fled with the victim’s jewelry, wallet and three pairs of shoes.”

Police say one of the suspects brandished a knife.

Three Vaughan men have since been charged.

Ethan Luong, 21, Daniel Dinh Le, 22, and Arjun Sharma, 24, all face charges of armed robbery.

Police have not released an information about the fourth suspect who remains at large.

YRP offered the following safety advice to people using buy-and-sell websites.

“Always meet in a public place, such as your local police station. Bring someone with you and if you can, find a location that has security cameras for extra protection.

“If something seems too good to be true, it usually is. Use common sense and trust your gut. If you don’t feel comfortable with the situation, then don’t show up for the meeting.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mayor Chow tells Trump to 'stop this nonsense' on CNN as Toronto unveils tariff response plan

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took a page out Premier Doug Ford's book on Monday, appearing on U.S. network television in red blazer to argue that a trade war amongst allies is a no-win situation for either...

1h ago

Toronto man facing hate crime charges, allegedly motivated by hatred towards Jewish community

Toronto police allege a 32-year-old man facing several charges including arson and advocating genocide was motivated by hatred toward the Jewish community. Amir Arvahi Azar of Toronto was arrested on...

20m ago

Remains found at Prairie Green Landfill confirmed as Marcedes Myran

Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the identity of human remains that were found in the Prairie Green Landfill as Marcedes Myran of Long Plain First Nation. Myran was believed to have been killed in May 2022,...

39m ago

Man wanted in violent daytime home invasion in Aurora

A man wanted in connection to a violent home invasion in Aurora is believed to be connected to a separate attempted break-in last month. York police say they were called to a home in the area of Murray...

1h ago

Top Stories

Mayor Chow tells Trump to 'stop this nonsense' on CNN as Toronto unveils tariff response plan

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took a page out Premier Doug Ford's book on Monday, appearing on U.S. network television in red blazer to argue that a trade war amongst allies is a no-win situation for either...

1h ago

Toronto man facing hate crime charges, allegedly motivated by hatred towards Jewish community

Toronto police allege a 32-year-old man facing several charges including arson and advocating genocide was motivated by hatred toward the Jewish community. Amir Arvahi Azar of Toronto was arrested on...

20m ago

Remains found at Prairie Green Landfill confirmed as Marcedes Myran

Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the identity of human remains that were found in the Prairie Green Landfill as Marcedes Myran of Long Plain First Nation. Myran was believed to have been killed in May 2022,...

39m ago

Man wanted in violent daytime home invasion in Aurora

A man wanted in connection to a violent home invasion in Aurora is believed to be connected to a separate attempted break-in last month. York police say they were called to a home in the area of Murray...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:19
Ford government sets out priorities as Queen's Park slowly returns

Elected MPPs have started swearing in this week, with former ministers continuing with the campaign slogan to 'Protect Ontario' against tariffs and the economic impact from U.S. President Donald Trump. Mark McAllister reports.

42m ago

6:00
Catching up with new BT hosts Dina Pugliese and Tim Bolen

Devo Brown and Melanie Ng are joined by Breakfast Television's new hosts Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese.

6h ago

6:14
Breakfast Television announces new hosts

Breakfast Television announced Monday that Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese are the new hosts of the morning show.

6h ago

2:42
Mississauga to remove U.S. flags at sports arenas, piers

Sidelining the American stars and stripes. Afua Baah speaks with Mississauga city councillors and residents to see how they feel about the city removing U.S. flags from sports arenas.

21h ago

2:29
Temperature rollercoaster on the way

A spring-like end to the weekend will give way to a cool down to start the week.

23h ago

More Videos