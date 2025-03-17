3 charged after allegedly robbing victim during online sale meetup

York Regional Police (YRP) have arrested three suspects and are seeking a fourth after a violent robbery in Markham last Wednesday.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the Woodbine Avenue and Yorktech Drive area on March 12 at around 5 p.m. after reports of a robbery.

Investigators say the sale of high-end shoes was arranged online, and the seller arranged to meet the potential buyer at the parking lot.

“While showing the items, four suspects, including the buyer, violently assaulted the victim,” a police release states. “The suspects then fled with the victim’s jewelry, wallet and three pairs of shoes.”

Police say one of the suspects brandished a knife.

Three Vaughan men have since been charged.

Ethan Luong, 21, Daniel Dinh Le, 22, and Arjun Sharma, 24, all face charges of armed robbery.

Police have not released an information about the fourth suspect who remains at large.

YRP offered the following safety advice to people using buy-and-sell websites.

“Always meet in a public place, such as your local police station. Bring someone with you and if you can, find a location that has security cameras for extra protection.

“If something seems too good to be true, it usually is. Use common sense and trust your gut. If you don’t feel comfortable with the situation, then don’t show up for the meeting.”