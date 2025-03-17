B.C. hydro rates to increase in 2025, 2026 but remain among lowest in North America

British Columbia's energy minister says the province is setting annual rate increases for electricity for the next two years in response to rising demand for power and economic uncertainty. Dix speaks before touring greenhouses at Windset Farms, in Delta, B.C., on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press

Posted March 17, 2025 3:37 pm.

Last Updated March 17, 2025 6:25 pm.

VANCOUVER — British Columbia is setting annual rate increases for electricity for the next two years in response to rising demand for power along with economic uncertainty stemming from actions south of the border, Energy Minister Adrian Dix said.

Dix announced Monday that the New Democrat government is submitting a “rate stability direction” to the B.C. Utilities Commission for approval of a BC Hydro rate increase of 3.75 per cent on April 1, followed by the same bump next year.

The cost of power in B.C. remains among the lowest in North America, the minister said, and each of the two annual increases will come to about $3.75 per month for the average residential household that currently pays about $100.

BC Hydro needs the increases to help cover costs of the rising demand for electricity and to complete the Site C dam project on the Peace River, Dix said.

“BC Hydro has a lot to do right now They’ve got to drive a very large capital investment (plan) and serve customers,” he told a news conference.

“We think this is the right approach. It provides clarity, stability in the system.”

Dix said BC Hydro’s capital plan includes $36 billion in spending over the coming years to ensure B.C. homes and businesses have the power they need.

He said the rate increases are also aimed at bolstering the provincial Crown utility during the “unprecedented” threat to the economy posed by tariffs on Canadian goods both threatened and already imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Strengthening BC Hydro helps deliver the electricity the economy needs as the province diversifies its trade, moving away from the United States, Dix said.

The minister said BC Hydro’s cumulative rate increases between 2017-18 and 2026-27 will be 12.4 per cent below cumulative inflation.

Adjusting for inflation, he said B.C. electricity costs the same as it did 40 years ago.

Dix said the province is adding $1.9 million to BC Hydro’s crisis fund for customers who are struggling, and the utility has expanded its rate options for residential customers, offering more billing choices and opportunities to save money.

Chris O’Riley, CEO of BC Hydro, said Monday’s announcement brings “much-needed rate certainty and stability” to people, communities, businesses and industries.

“This planned rate adjustment will support critical investments in our system, enabling us to maintain our position as a leader in renewable energy while driving economic growth and creating jobs across British Columbia,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2025.

Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mayor Chow tells Trump to 'stop this nonsense' on CNN as Toronto unveils tariff response plan

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took a page out Premier Doug Ford's book on Monday, appearing on U.S. network television in red blazer to argue that a trade war amongst allies is a no-win situation for either...

3h ago

Toronto man facing hate crime charges, allegedly motivated by hatred towards Jewish community

Toronto police allege a 32-year-old man facing several charges including arson and advocating genocide was motivated by hatred toward the Jewish community. Amir Arvahi Azar of Toronto was arrested on...

1h ago

Remains found at Prairie Green Landfill confirmed as Marcedes Myran

Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the identity of human remains that were found in the Prairie Green Landfill as Marcedes Myran of Long Plain First Nation. Myran was believed to have been killed in May 2022,...

2h ago

Man wanted in violent daytime home invasion in Aurora

A man wanted in connection to a violent home invasion in Aurora is believed to be connected to a separate attempted break-in last month. York police say they were called to a home in the area of Murray...

2h ago

Top Stories

Mayor Chow tells Trump to 'stop this nonsense' on CNN as Toronto unveils tariff response plan

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took a page out Premier Doug Ford's book on Monday, appearing on U.S. network television in red blazer to argue that a trade war amongst allies is a no-win situation for either...

3h ago

Toronto man facing hate crime charges, allegedly motivated by hatred towards Jewish community

Toronto police allege a 32-year-old man facing several charges including arson and advocating genocide was motivated by hatred toward the Jewish community. Amir Arvahi Azar of Toronto was arrested on...

1h ago

Remains found at Prairie Green Landfill confirmed as Marcedes Myran

Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the identity of human remains that were found in the Prairie Green Landfill as Marcedes Myran of Long Plain First Nation. Myran was believed to have been killed in May 2022,...

2h ago

Man wanted in violent daytime home invasion in Aurora

A man wanted in connection to a violent home invasion in Aurora is believed to be connected to a separate attempted break-in last month. York police say they were called to a home in the area of Murray...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Warm-up mid week before temperatures drop on the weekend in the GTA

It'll be warming up midweek in the GTA but it won't stick around with weather and cooler temperatures expected for the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

14m ago

2:18
Toronto's mayor with a message for Trump regarding trade war

Olivia Chow was a guest on CNN Monday and appealed directly to the U.S. President on using tariffs to level what he considers an unfair playing field with foreign trade partners.

3h ago

6:00
Catching up with new BT hosts Dina Pugliese and Tim Bolen

Devo Brown and Melanie Ng are joined by Breakfast Television's new hosts Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese.

8h ago

6:14
Breakfast Television announces new hosts

Breakfast Television announced Monday that Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese are the new hosts of the morning show.

8h ago

2:05
One GTA municipality warns retention ponds have hidden dangers

The City of Vaughan says stormwater retention ponds can attract ice skaters or anglers, but warns these ponds are very different from natural bodies of water. David Zura explains.

8h ago

More Videos