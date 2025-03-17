Brampton man suing police after sex assault, exploitation charges stayed

A former principal of a private school in Brampton is suing a Peel Regional Police officer and the police force after sexual assault and exploitation charges against him were stayed in September.

Sanjiv Kumar, also known as Sanjiv Dhawan, was accused of sexually assaulting a student at the private school, which has since closed.

He was arrested in 2020 and charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation but those charges were stayed by Ontario Court Justice Mabel Lai in September 2024, according to documents provided by a Brampton courthouse.

Court documents also show that a different judge disqualified himself in July 2024 from hearing the case further, saying that although he does not believe he was biased against the defendant, he acknowledges that some of his actions and comments may have contributed to a perception of bias.

Kumar’s lawsuit against Peel police, filed last August, claims his Charter rights were violated during his arrest and accuses police of libel and malicious prosecution, among other things.

But the police force is denying any liability or wrongdoing in a statement of defence filed in court, and is arguing that Kumar’s legal action is not enforceable because of time limits set out in the Limitations Act.