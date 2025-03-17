Brampton man suing police after sex assault, exploitation charges stayed

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. PRP

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 17, 2025 8:37 pm.

A former principal of a private school in Brampton is suing a Peel Regional Police officer and the police force after sexual assault and exploitation charges against him were stayed in September. 

Sanjiv Kumar, also known as Sanjiv Dhawan, was accused of sexually assaulting a student at the private school, which has since closed. 

He was arrested in 2020 and charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation but those charges were stayed by Ontario Court Justice Mabel Lai in September 2024, according to documents provided by a Brampton courthouse. 

Court documents also show that a different judge disqualified himself in July 2024 from hearing the case further, saying that although he does not believe he was biased against the defendant, he acknowledges that some of his actions and comments may have contributed to a perception of bias.

Kumar’s lawsuit against Peel police, filed last August, claims his Charter rights were violated during his arrest and accuses police of libel and malicious prosecution, among other things. 

But the police force is denying any liability or wrongdoing in a statement of defence filed in court, and is arguing that Kumar’s legal action is not enforceable because of time limits set out in the Limitations Act. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mayor Chow tells Trump to 'stop this nonsense' on CNN as Toronto unveils tariff response plan

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took a page out Premier Doug Ford's book on Monday, appearing on U.S. network television in red blazer to argue that a trade war amongst allies is a no-win situation for either...

5h ago

Toronto man facing hate crime charges, allegedly motivated by hatred towards Jewish community

Toronto police allege a 32-year-old man facing several charges including arson and advocating genocide was motivated by hatred toward the Jewish community. Amir Arvahi Azar of Toronto was arrested on...

3h ago

Remains found at Prairie Green Landfill confirmed as Marcedes Myran

Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the identity of human remains that were found in the Prairie Green Landfill as Marcedes Myran of Long Plain First Nation. Myran was believed to have been killed in May 2022,...

4h ago

Man wanted in violent daytime home invasion in Aurora

A man wanted in connection to a violent home invasion in Aurora is believed to be connected to a separate attempted break-in last month. York police say they were called to a home in the area of Murray...

4h ago

Top Stories

Mayor Chow tells Trump to 'stop this nonsense' on CNN as Toronto unveils tariff response plan

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took a page out Premier Doug Ford's book on Monday, appearing on U.S. network television in red blazer to argue that a trade war amongst allies is a no-win situation for either...

5h ago

Toronto man facing hate crime charges, allegedly motivated by hatred towards Jewish community

Toronto police allege a 32-year-old man facing several charges including arson and advocating genocide was motivated by hatred toward the Jewish community. Amir Arvahi Azar of Toronto was arrested on...

3h ago

Remains found at Prairie Green Landfill confirmed as Marcedes Myran

Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the identity of human remains that were found in the Prairie Green Landfill as Marcedes Myran of Long Plain First Nation. Myran was believed to have been killed in May 2022,...

4h ago

Man wanted in violent daytime home invasion in Aurora

A man wanted in connection to a violent home invasion in Aurora is believed to be connected to a separate attempted break-in last month. York police say they were called to a home in the area of Murray...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Fare inspection begins on TTC buses

The TTC is expanding its inspection network to tackle buses — a service they say gets hit hard by fare evasion. Afua Baah reports.

1h ago

2:32
Warm-up mid week before temperatures drop on the weekend in the GTA

It'll be warming up midweek in the GTA but it won't stick around with weather and cooler temperatures expected for the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

1h ago

2:18
Toronto's mayor with a message for Trump regarding trade war

Olivia Chow was a guest on CNN Monday and appealed directly to the U.S. President on using tariffs to level what he considers an unfair playing field with foreign trade partners.

5h ago

6:00
Catching up with new BT hosts Dina Pugliese and Tim Bolen

Devo Brown and Melanie Ng are joined by Breakfast Television's new hosts Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese.

10h ago

6:14
Breakfast Television announces new hosts

Breakfast Television announced Monday that Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese are the new hosts of the morning show.

10h ago

More Videos