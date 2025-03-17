Crowds pack Dublin’s streets for national St. Patrick’s Day parade

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, laughs as she joins the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 17, 2025 11:06 am.

Last Updated March 17, 2025 11:19 am.

DUBLIN (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people packed the streets of Dublin on Monday to watch Ireland’s national St. Patrick’s Day parade, as crowds in green flooded cities and towns across the country to mark the annual holiday.

Officials said half a million spectators were expected to line the parade route in the capital to watch the colorful floats, performers and dancers. Some 4,000 people and 12 marching bands from across Ireland, North America and Austria were taking part this year to commemorate Ireland’s patron saint.

While the tradition of St. Patrick’s Day parades began in the United States in the 1700s, and the biggest parade these days takes place in New York, officials say the holiday draws some 100,000 tourists to Ireland each year.

In London, Kate, the Princess of Wales, marked the occasion with a solo visit to the Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks.

The royal, who is the ceremonial colonel of the regiment, presented fresh sprigs of shamrock and awarded medals to soldiers before the regiment’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. She enjoyed a half pint of Guinness afterward as she chatted and joked with the soldiers.

Kate, who missed the Guards’ celebrations last year after she was diagnosed with cancer, has gradually returned to public duties.

The Associated Press















Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dina Pugliese returns to Breakfast Television as co-host alongside Tim Bolen

Breakfast Television announced on Monday that Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese would be the new co-hosts of the morning show. Pugliese is a familiar face after becoming the co-host of Breakfast Television...

56m ago

Fare inspections begin on TTC buses today. What you need to know

Transit riders can expect to see fare inspectors on TTC buses starting today. The TTC said that as of March 17, customers could be asked to provide proof of payment as the transit network aims to crack...

6h ago

Carney’s move to kill carbon price now official but debate over it not dead

Prime Minister Mark Carney's move Friday to end the consumer carbon price has done little to put the long-standing political battle to rest. Rather, Carney's theatrical document signing led to another...

3h ago

Men charged, others wanted in series of Scarborough convenience store robberies

Two men have been charged, and two others remain wanted in a series of alleged convenience store robberies across Scarborough dating back to 2024. Toronto police said that between November 2024 and...

4h ago

Top Stories

Dina Pugliese returns to Breakfast Television as co-host alongside Tim Bolen

Breakfast Television announced on Monday that Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese would be the new co-hosts of the morning show. Pugliese is a familiar face after becoming the co-host of Breakfast Television...

56m ago

Fare inspections begin on TTC buses today. What you need to know

Transit riders can expect to see fare inspectors on TTC buses starting today. The TTC said that as of March 17, customers could be asked to provide proof of payment as the transit network aims to crack...

6h ago

Carney’s move to kill carbon price now official but debate over it not dead

Prime Minister Mark Carney's move Friday to end the consumer carbon price has done little to put the long-standing political battle to rest. Rather, Carney's theatrical document signing led to another...

3h ago

Men charged, others wanted in series of Scarborough convenience store robberies

Two men have been charged, and two others remain wanted in a series of alleged convenience store robberies across Scarborough dating back to 2024. Toronto police said that between November 2024 and...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

6:00
Catching up with new BT hosts Dina Pugliese and Tim Bolen

Devo Brown and Melanie Ng are joined by Breakfast Television's new hosts Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese.

30m ago

6:14
Breakfast Television announces new hosts

Breakfast Television announced Monday that Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese are the new hosts of the morning show.

31m ago

2:42
Mississauga to remove U.S. flags at sports arenas, piers

Sidelining the American stars and stripes. Afua Baah speaks with Mississauga city councillors and residents to see how they feel about the city removing U.S. flags from sports arenas.

15h ago

2:32
Judge blocks Trump from using 1700's wartime act for deportations

A judge has blocked Donald Trump's implementation of a 1798 wartime act, one he wants to use for deportations. But as Karling Donoghue explains, the blockade came as U.S. planes were air bound, packed with 200+ alleged Venezuelan gang members.

17h ago

2:21
Clock ticks on liquidation of Hudson's Bay

Canada's oldest company is teetering on the edge as an effort to secure financing has proven unsuccessful into the weekend. David Zura hears from a retail expert and shoppers.

More Videos