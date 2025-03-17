Man wanted in violent daytime home invasion in Aurora

A man is wanted in connection to a violent home invasion and an attempted break-in in Aurora. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 17, 2025 4:17 pm.

A man wanted in connection to a violent home invasion in Aurora is believed to be connected to a separate attempted break-in last month.

York police say they were called to a home in the area of Murray Drive and Kennedy Street just before 11:30 a.m. on March 6.

It’s alleged the female victim answered the door after someone knocked aggressively. As the front door opened, a male suspect allegedly forced his way into the residence and attempted to restrain her.

A second victim at the home attempted to intervene and was violently assaulted, police say.

The suspect then fled the house on foot without making any demands for valuables or stealing anything.

Both victims suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Security images of the suspect has led York police to believe he may be associated with an attempted break and enter that occurred on Feb. 10 in the same area.

In that incident, the lone suspect was unable to break into the home and fled the area. Security images from both incidents have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Investigators are also reminding homeowners to always verify who is at your door before opening it and if you feel unsafe, to call 911.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mayor Chow tells Trump to 'stop this nonsense' on CNN as Toronto unveils tariff response plan

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took a page out Premier Doug Ford's book on Monday, appearing on U.S. network television in red blazer to argue that a trade war amongst allies is a no-win situation for either...

1h ago

Toronto man facing hate crime charges, allegedly motivated by hatred towards Jewish community

Toronto police allege a 32-year-old man facing several charges including arson and advocating genocide was motivated by hatred toward the Jewish community. Amir Arvahi Azar of Toronto was arrested on...

22m ago

Remains found at Prairie Green Landfill confirmed as Marcedes Myran

Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the identity of human remains that were found in the Prairie Green Landfill as Marcedes Myran of Long Plain First Nation. Myran was believed to have been killed in May 2022,...

41m ago

3 charged after allegedly robbing victim during online sale meetup

York Regional Police (YRP) have arrested three suspects and are seeking a fourth after a violent robbery in Markham last Wednesday. Officers were called to a parking lot in the Woodbine Avenue and Yorktech...

1h ago

Top Stories

Mayor Chow tells Trump to 'stop this nonsense' on CNN as Toronto unveils tariff response plan

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took a page out Premier Doug Ford's book on Monday, appearing on U.S. network television in red blazer to argue that a trade war amongst allies is a no-win situation for either...

1h ago

Toronto man facing hate crime charges, allegedly motivated by hatred towards Jewish community

Toronto police allege a 32-year-old man facing several charges including arson and advocating genocide was motivated by hatred toward the Jewish community. Amir Arvahi Azar of Toronto was arrested on...

22m ago

Remains found at Prairie Green Landfill confirmed as Marcedes Myran

Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the identity of human remains that were found in the Prairie Green Landfill as Marcedes Myran of Long Plain First Nation. Myran was believed to have been killed in May 2022,...

41m ago

3 charged after allegedly robbing victim during online sale meetup

York Regional Police (YRP) have arrested three suspects and are seeking a fourth after a violent robbery in Markham last Wednesday. Officers were called to a parking lot in the Woodbine Avenue and Yorktech...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:19
Ford government sets out priorities as Queen's Park slowly returns

Elected MPPs have started swearing in this week, with former ministers continuing with the campaign slogan to 'Protect Ontario' against tariffs and the economic impact from U.S. President Donald Trump. Mark McAllister reports.

3m ago

6:00
Catching up with new BT hosts Dina Pugliese and Tim Bolen

Devo Brown and Melanie Ng are joined by Breakfast Television's new hosts Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese.

6h ago

6:14
Breakfast Television announces new hosts

Breakfast Television announced Monday that Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese are the new hosts of the morning show.

6h ago

2:42
Mississauga to remove U.S. flags at sports arenas, piers

Sidelining the American stars and stripes. Afua Baah speaks with Mississauga city councillors and residents to see how they feel about the city removing U.S. flags from sports arenas.

21h ago

2:29
Temperature rollercoaster on the way

A spring-like end to the weekend will give way to a cool down to start the week.

23h ago

More Videos