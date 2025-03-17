Man wanted in violent daytime home invasion in Aurora

A man wanted in connection to a violent home invasion in Aurora is believed to be connected to a separate attempted break-in last month.

York police say they were called to a home in the area of Murray Drive and Kennedy Street just before 11:30 a.m. on March 6.

It’s alleged the female victim answered the door after someone knocked aggressively. As the front door opened, a male suspect allegedly forced his way into the residence and attempted to restrain her.

A second victim at the home attempted to intervene and was violently assaulted, police say.

The suspect then fled the house on foot without making any demands for valuables or stealing anything.

Both victims suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Security images of the suspect has led York police to believe he may be associated with an attempted break and enter that occurred on Feb. 10 in the same area.

In that incident, the lone suspect was unable to break into the home and fled the area. Security images from both incidents have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Investigators are also reminding homeowners to always verify who is at your door before opening it and if you feel unsafe, to call 911.