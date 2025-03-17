Second child dies following Oshawa house fire that claimed mother’s life

Crews on scene of a fatal house fire in Oshawa on March 12, 2025. (Afua Baah/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted March 17, 2025 1:54 pm.

A 12-year-old girl has died of her injuries following a house fire in Oshawa last week that also claimed the life of her mother and sister.

Emergency responders were called to a home on McGrigor Street, near Nassau Street and John Street West, at around 8 a.m. on March 12.

Officers with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) found a 56-year-old man outside the home, who told them his wife and their two children were inside.

Oshawa Fire crews encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions and removed the three people from the home.

A 46-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl were transported to a local-area hospital where they died of their injuries.

The man and the couple’s 12-year-old daughter were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the second child died early morning on March 17.

Her father’s condition has improved, police say, and he is expected to survive.

Police say the post-mortem examinations did not show signs of foul play.

“The injuries sustained are believed to have resulted from the fire,” a release from police states.

“The Office of the Fire Marshal is continuing their investigation into the cause, origin, and circumstances of the fire, however at this stage it is not believed to be an arson.”

Seven DRPS officers were also taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

