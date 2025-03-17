Poilievre says he’ll repeal carbon price law, including the industrial charge

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, on March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Tanouye

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted March 17, 2025 8:48 am.

Last Updated March 17, 2025 10:31 am.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that he will repeal the entire carbon price law if elected, including on businesses and the industrial charge.

On Friday, Prime Minister Mark Carney began the process to end the consumer carbon price on things like gasoline.

The order-in-council says the fee will be removed after March 31.

Poilievre says that if the Liberals are serious about ending the charge, they would recall Parliament and do it through legislation, in a video posted on social media.

To reduce emissions, Poilievre says his government would “expand eligibility” for the clean technology and clean manufacturing tax credits.

Only Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, Yukon and Nunavut use the federal industrial pricing system, while all other provinces have their own industrial price that uses the federal price as a minimum pollution charge.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dina Pugliese returns to Breakfast Television as co-host alongside Tim Bolen

Breakfast Television announced on Monday that Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese would be the new co-hosts of the morning show. Pugliese is a familiar face after becoming the co-host of Breakfast Television...

57m ago

Fare inspections begin on TTC buses today. What you need to know

Transit riders can expect to see fare inspectors on TTC buses starting today. The TTC said that as of March 17, customers could be asked to provide proof of payment as the transit network aims to crack...

6h ago

Carney’s move to kill carbon price now official but debate over it not dead

Prime Minister Mark Carney's move Friday to end the consumer carbon price has done little to put the long-standing political battle to rest. Rather, Carney's theatrical document signing led to another...

3h ago

Men charged, others wanted in series of Scarborough convenience store robberies

Two men have been charged, and two others remain wanted in a series of alleged convenience store robberies across Scarborough dating back to 2024. Toronto police said that between November 2024 and...

4h ago

Top Stories

Dina Pugliese returns to Breakfast Television as co-host alongside Tim Bolen

Breakfast Television announced on Monday that Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese would be the new co-hosts of the morning show. Pugliese is a familiar face after becoming the co-host of Breakfast Television...

57m ago

Fare inspections begin on TTC buses today. What you need to know

Transit riders can expect to see fare inspectors on TTC buses starting today. The TTC said that as of March 17, customers could be asked to provide proof of payment as the transit network aims to crack...

6h ago

Carney’s move to kill carbon price now official but debate over it not dead

Prime Minister Mark Carney's move Friday to end the consumer carbon price has done little to put the long-standing political battle to rest. Rather, Carney's theatrical document signing led to another...

3h ago

Men charged, others wanted in series of Scarborough convenience store robberies

Two men have been charged, and two others remain wanted in a series of alleged convenience store robberies across Scarborough dating back to 2024. Toronto police said that between November 2024 and...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

6:00
Catching up with new BT hosts Dina Pugliese and Tim Bolen

Devo Brown and Melanie Ng are joined by Breakfast Television's new hosts Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese.

31m ago

6:14
Breakfast Television announces new hosts

Breakfast Television announced Monday that Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese are the new hosts of the morning show.

31m ago

2:42
Mississauga to remove U.S. flags at sports arenas, piers

Sidelining the American stars and stripes. Afua Baah speaks with Mississauga city councillors and residents to see how they feel about the city removing U.S. flags from sports arenas.

15h ago

2:32
Judge blocks Trump from using 1700's wartime act for deportations

A judge has blocked Donald Trump's implementation of a 1798 wartime act, one he wants to use for deportations. But as Karling Donoghue explains, the blockade came as U.S. planes were air bound, packed with 200+ alleged Venezuelan gang members.

17h ago

2:21
Clock ticks on liquidation of Hudson's Bay

Canada's oldest company is teetering on the edge as an effort to secure financing has proven unsuccessful into the weekend. David Zura hears from a retail expert and shoppers.

More Videos