Prime Minister Carney kicks off international trip in France

PARIS — Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Paris, France, to meet with President Emmanuel Macron in his first in-person meeting with an international leader as prime minister.

Carney, who turned 60 on Sunday, is kicking off his first full week as prime minister with a whirlwind three-day trip to France and the U.K., ending back in Canada’s north, in Iqaluit.

It follows an invitation by Macron before Carney was even sworn in as prime minister.

The two world leaders are expected to discuss issues related to security in Europe and Canada and trade diversification.

France has notably not yet ratified CETA, Canada’s free trade deal with the European Union, and Canada’s talks with the U.K. about an independent free trade deal remain on ice.

The cross-Atlantic jaunt includes a tour of the newly renovated Notre Dame Cathedral.

Later in the day, Carney heads to London for talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and a private meeting with King Charles.

It comes against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to make Canada the 51st state and amid the White House’s aggressive tariff agenda.

Carney insisted on Friday that he doesn’t need to seek assurances from his allies that Canada will remain an independent country.

“We’re masters in our own home,” he said after his cabinet was sworn in on Friday. “We’re in charge. It’s always nice when people say nice things about you, but we don’t need it. We’re not seeking it.”

He also emphasized at the time that Canada was built on the bedrock of Indigenous, French and British people.

Carney spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a call late Sunday and invited him to the G7 summit this summer, which Canada is hosting.

The prime minister, however, has not yet spoken to Trump since succeeding Justin Trudeau as prime minister several days ago.

A call with the U.S. president is unlikely until Carney returns to Ottawa.

Carney spoke with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on a Sunday call that touched on Canada-E.U. trade and defence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press