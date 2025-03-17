Remains found at Prairie Green Landfill confirmed as Marcedes Myran

Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the identity of human remains that were found in the Prairie Green Landfill as Marcedes Myran of Long Plain First Nation.

Myran was believed to have been killed in May 2022, however, her remains were only recently recovered as part of a humanitarian search and recovery mission.

Myran’s remains were found in the Prairie Green Landfill along with the remains of Morgan Harris, which were identified earlier in March.

The search began in early December for both Myran and Harris began in early December, and both were found in late February.

The province and the federal government each committed $20 million to search the Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of Harris and Myran, and on March 11, Manitoba’s Premier Wab Kinew said the province was “way under budget” as they were only in early stages of searching the landfill, however, when he was asked how much of the area was searched before remains were found, he did not comment.

Jeremy Skibicki was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the killing of Harris, Myran and two other Indigenous women.

A trial heard that he targeted them at homeless shelters in Winnipeg and disposed of their bodies in garbage bins.

-With files from the Canadian Press