Remains found at Prairie Green Landfill confirmed as Marcedes Myran

Prairie Green Landfill where human remains were found in Winnipeg, pictured on March 8, 2025. (Neve VanPelt, CityNews)

By CityNews Staff and the Canadian Press

Posted March 17, 2025 2:59 pm.

Last Updated March 17, 2025 3:18 pm.

Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the identity of human remains that were found in the Prairie Green Landfill as Marcedes Myran of Long Plain First Nation.

Myran was believed to have been killed in May 2022, however, her remains were only recently recovered as part of a humanitarian search and recovery mission.

Myran’s remains were found in the Prairie Green Landfill along with the remains of Morgan Harris, which were identified earlier in March.

The search began in early December for both Myran and Harris began in early December, and both were found in late February.

The province and the federal government each committed $20 million to search the Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of Harris and Myran, and on March 11, Manitoba’s Premier Wab Kinew said the province was “way under budget” as they were only in early stages of searching the landfill, however, when he was asked how much of the area was searched before remains were found, he did not comment.

Jeremy Skibicki was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the killing of Harris, Myran and two other Indigenous women.

A trial heard that he targeted them at homeless shelters in Winnipeg and disposed of their bodies in garbage bins.

-With files from the Canadian Press

Top Stories

Mayor Chow tells Trump to 'stop this nonsense' on CNN as Toronto unveils tariff response plan

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took a page out Premier Doug Ford's book on Monday, appearing on U.S. network television in red blazer to argue that a trade war amongst allies is a no-win situation for either...

1h ago

Toronto man facing hate crime charges, allegedly motivated by hatred towards Jewish community

Toronto police allege a 32-year-old man facing several charges including arson and advocating genocide was motivated by hatred toward the Jewish community. Amir Arvahi Azar of Toronto was arrested on...

0m ago

Second child dies following Oshawa house fire that claimed mother's life

A 12-year-old girl has died of her injuries following a house fire in Oshawa last week that also claimed the life of her mother and sister. Emergency responders were called to a home on McGrigor Street,...

1h ago

Pope registers new slight improvements in pneumonia fight as Vatican gives details on hospital photo

Pope Francis is registering new slight improvements in his monthlong treatment for double pneumonia, the Vatican said Monday, as it also provided some details on the first photo of the pope released since...

16m ago

