Men charged, others wanted in series of Scarborough convenience store robberies

The two wanted men were identified as Richard Ando, 27, of Oshawa (right), and Ference Glonczi, 35, of Mississauga. The pair face similar criminal charges. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 17, 2025 7:19 am.

Two men have been charged, and two others remain wanted in a series of alleged convenience store robberies across Scarborough dating back to 2024.

Toronto police said that between November 2024 and February 2025, several convenience stores were broken into, and property was stolen.

It’s alleged that four suspects targeted convenience stores that were closed and gained entry by forcibly breaking into each business. Police said the suspects primarily stole lottery tickets and cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

Two men were arrested and identified as Lajos Galamb, 24, of no fixed address, and Asif Iqbal, 44, of Toronto.

They face multiple counts of break and enter commit and disguise with intent. Iqbal made a court appearance on March 10, while Galamb was slated to appear in court on Wednesday.

The two wanted men were identified as Richard Ando, 27, of Oshawa, and Ference Glonczi, 35, of Mississauga. The pair face similar criminal charges.

Authorities have shared photos of Ando and Glonczi; anyone with information is asked to come forward.

