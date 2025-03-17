Semisonic objects to White House using their song ‘Closing Time’: ‘You missed the point’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, March 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted March 17, 2025 4:07 pm.

Last Updated March 17, 2025 5:10 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The band Semisonic is pushing back at the White House for using their hit song “Closing Time” over a social media post that shows a shackled deportee.

The White House added the song in a post of a man with his wrists handcuffed to his waist as he is patted down at an airport. The video was captioned with the song’s lyrics: “You don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here.”

“We did not authorize or condone the White House’s use of our song in any way. And no, they didn’t ask. The song is about joy and possibilities and hope, and they have missed the point entirely,” the power pop trio from the Twin Cities said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Asked about the post Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said “our entire government clearly is leaning into the message of this president.” U.S. Customs and Border Protection retweeted the White House’s post on X with the caption “It’s closing time. We are making America safe again.”

“Closing Time” is from Semisonic’s 1998 album, “Feeling Strangely Fine,” which peaked at No. 43 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The song hit No. 4 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart and earned a Grammy nomination for best rock song.

Semisonic joins a long list of performers who’ve objected to Trump using their songs, including ABBA, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, Phil Collins, Pharrell, John Fogerty, Neil Young, Eddy Grant, Panic! at the Disco, R.E.M., Guns N’ Roses, Celine Dion, Beyoncé and Adele.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

