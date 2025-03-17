Trump says he will talk to Putin on Tuesday as he pushes for end to Ukraine war

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, Friday, March 14, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By Chris Megerian, The Associated Press

Posted March 17, 2025 12:24 am.

Last Updated March 17, 2025 5:04 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as he pushes to end the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. leader disclosed the upcoming conversation to reporters while flying from Florida to Washington on Air Force One on Sunday evening.

“We will see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday. I will be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday,” Trump said. “A lot of work’s been done over the weekend. We want to see if we can bring that war to an end.”

Any such conversation could be a pivot point in the conflict and an opportunity for Trump to continue reorienting American foreign policy. European allies are wary of Trump’s affinity for Putin and his hardline stance toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who faced sharp criticism when he visited the Oval Office a little more than two weeks ago.

Although Russia failed in its initial goal to topple Ukraine with its invasion three years ago, it still controls large swaths of the country.

Trump said land and power plants are part of the conversation around bringing the war to a close.

“We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants,” he said.

Trump described it as “dividing up certain assets.”

Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff recently visited Moscow to advance negotiations, and he said earlier Sunday that a call between Trump and Putin could come soon.

During his conversation with reporters on Air Force One, Trump said he was pushing forward with his plans for tariffs on April 2 despite recent disruption in the stock market and nervousness about the economic impact.

“April 2 is a liberating day for our country,” he said. “We’re getting back some of the wealth that very, very foolish presidents gave away because they had no clue what they were doing.”

Trump has occasionally changed course on some tariff plans, such as with Mexico, but he said he had no intention to do so when it comes to reciprocal tariffs.

“They charge us and we charge them,” he said. “Then in addition to that, on autos, on steel, on aluminum, we’re going to have some additional tariffs.”

Chris Megerian, The Associated Press


SIU investigating 'interaction' involving stabbing suspect and Hamilton police

The province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a suspect "interaction" with police in Hamilton. The Special Investigations Unit says Hamilton police were called to an apartment...

10h ago

'We need to put our country first:' Mixed reactions to Mississauga's American flag move

Mixed reactions to Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish's decision to remove American flags from local sports arenas and locations along Lake Ontario as part of a response to a trade war sparked by U.S. President...

10h ago

Fare inspections begin on TTC buses today. What you need to know

Transit riders can expect to see fare inspectors on TTC buses starting today. The TTC said that as of March 17, customers could be asked to provide proof of payment as the transit network aims to crack...

1h ago

Serial home invasion suspect arrested after leaving threatening notes, police say

A Toronto man is facing multiple charges in connection with a series of menacing home invasions that were reported in the Riverdale area earlier this month. According to investigators, 30-year-old Eian...

14h ago

2:05
One GTA municipality warns retention ponds have hidden dangers

The City of Vaughan says stormwater retention ponds can attract ice skaters or anglers, but warns these ponds are very different from natural bodies of water. David Zura explains.

7h ago

2:42
Mississauga to remove U.S. flags at sports arenas, piers

Sidelining the American stars and stripes. Afua Baah speaks with Mississauga city councillors and residents to see how they feel about the city removing U.S. flags from sports arenas.

10h ago

2:29
Temperature rollercoaster on the way

A spring-like end to the weekend will give way to a cool down to start the week.

12h ago

2:32
Judge blocks Trump from using 1700's wartime act for deportations

A judge has blocked Donald Trump's implementation of a 1798 wartime act, one he wants to use for deportations. But as Karling Donoghue explains, the blockade came as U.S. planes were air bound, packed with 200+ alleged Venezuelan gang members.

12h ago

2:25
Cosplayers unite at Toronto Comicon

It's an annual celebration of pop culture at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre with no shortage of fans doing their best to bring their favourite characters to life. CityNews' Rob Leth Stitched up to file his report.
