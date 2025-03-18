Carney, defence minister and military chief in Iqaluit for sovereignty announcement

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney will be in Iqaluit today in a bid to reassert Canada’s sovereignty in the Arctic.

Carney is expected to make an announcement on strengthening security along with Defence Minister Bill Blair and Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan.

He is also set to meet with Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok and members of the Canadian Rangers who patrol the Arctic.

The visit to Nunavut will wrap up Carney’s first trip as Canada’s 24th prime minister.

He was in Paris and London yesterday, where he pushed for closer trade and security ties with Europe.

He met with French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives in Paris, France on Monday, March 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

