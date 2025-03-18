Carney hopes recovering remains from Winnipeg landfill bring families closure

Prime Minister Mark Carney makes an announcement at a Canadian Armed Forces forward-operating location in Iqaluit, Nunavut, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Carney says he hopes recovering the remains of two Indigenous women from a Manitoba landfill brings closure to their families. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 18, 2025 2:50 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2025 3:38 pm.

IQALUIT — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he hopes recovering the remains of two First Nations women murdered by a serial killer from a Manitoba landfill brings closure to their families.

RCMP have confirmed two sets of remains discovered at the Prairie Green landfill in the past month belong to Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran.

A search of the Winnipeg-area landfill began in December in the hopes of finding the two women killed in 2022 by Jeremy Skibicki.

He was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the slayings of Harris, Myran and two other Indigenous women.

A trial heard that he targeted them at homeless shelters in Winnipeg and disposed of their bodies in garbage bins.

Carney says he wanted to recognize the gruesome discovery and pay tribute to the women’s families who fought to bring them home.

“I just think it’s important to acknowledge the findings from the Prairie Green landfill in Winnipeg and express to the families of Marcedes Myran and Morgan Harris, and to everyone who loves these women, recognition of just how horrific it is to relive this tragedy over and over again,” Carney said during an unrelated news conference Tuesday.

“I hope that this unfortunate event…begins to provide some of that closure.”

RCMP confirmed a day earlier that a second set of remains found at the landfill belong to Myran.

The women’s families, Indigenous leaders and advocates pushed for years for a search of the area, taking their fight to Parliament Hill and the steps of the Manitoba legislature.

It is believed the remains of Myran and Harris ended up at the privately-run landfill after they were killed by Skibicki.

The remains of Rebecca Contois were found in two places: a garbage bin and at a different landfill. An unidentified woman whom Indigenous grassroots community members named Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, has not been found.

Police have not said where she might be.

Police refused to search the Prairie Green landfill over safety concerns. The Progressive Conservative government at the time also said it wouldn’t support a search and touted its decision during the 2023 provincial election campaign.

Kinew promised a search and, after his NDP was elected, the province and federal government put up $20 million to fund a search.

Wayne Ewasko, interim leader of the Progressive Conservatives, apologized in the legislature earlier this month, saying the party had lost its way.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford says Canada will seek 'exemptions' from Trump's plan for global tariff

U.S. President Donald Trump is about to slap a tariff on the whole world, then pick and choose who will get relief in the form of exemptions. That's what Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he learned during...

57m ago

Carney announces plans to boost Canada's military footprint in the Arctic

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that Ottawa will expand the Canadian Armed Forces’ presence in the Arctic and turn to Australia's over-the-horizon radar tech to monitor threats from adversaries...

2h ago

Trump and Putin agree to an immediate ceasefire for energy and infrastructure in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during a lengthy call Tuesday to an immediate pause in strikes against energy and infrastructure targets in the Ukraine...

23m ago

Community support worker charged with allegedly defrauding victim out of over $10K in York Region

A community support worker in York Region has been charged with allegedly defrauding a victim out of over $10,000. York police say they were contacted by a family member of the victim on Nov. 24, 2023....

9m ago

Top Stories

Ford says Canada will seek 'exemptions' from Trump's plan for global tariff

U.S. President Donald Trump is about to slap a tariff on the whole world, then pick and choose who will get relief in the form of exemptions. That's what Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he learned during...

57m ago

Carney announces plans to boost Canada's military footprint in the Arctic

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that Ottawa will expand the Canadian Armed Forces’ presence in the Arctic and turn to Australia's over-the-horizon radar tech to monitor threats from adversaries...

2h ago

Trump and Putin agree to an immediate ceasefire for energy and infrastructure in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during a lengthy call Tuesday to an immediate pause in strikes against energy and infrastructure targets in the Ukraine...

23m ago

Community support worker charged with allegedly defrauding victim out of over $10K in York Region

A community support worker in York Region has been charged with allegedly defrauding a victim out of over $10,000. York police say they were contacted by a family member of the victim on Nov. 24, 2023....

9m ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Protestors crowd Queen's Park in fight to prevent removal of bike lanes

Protesters in Toronto are calling on an engineering firm to cancel its contract with the Ontario government to help remove some city bike lanes, alleging the removal will endanger cyclists and worsen the climate crisis.

1h ago

2:43
Fare inspection begins on TTC buses

The TTC is expanding its inspection network to tackle buses — a service they say gets hit hard by fare evasion. Afua Baah reports.

20h ago

2:32
Warm-up mid week before temperatures drop on the weekend in the GTA

It'll be warming up midweek in the GTA but it won't stick around with weather and cooler temperatures expected for the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:51
Relief at the pumps coming as Carney scraps consumer carbon tax

Canadians can expect to pay less for gas on April 1st as Mark Carney scraps the consumer carbon tax. But as Brandon Choghri explains, experts believe the relief at the pumps is only temporary.

20h ago

2:18
Toronto's mayor with a message for Trump regarding trade war

Olivia Chow was a guest on CNN Monday and appealed directly to the U.S. President on using tariffs to level what he considers an unfair playing field with foreign trade partners.
More Videos