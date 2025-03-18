Harvard is offering free tuition for families that make less than $200K

FILE - Pedestrians walk through the gates of Harvard Yard at Harvard University, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

By Michael Casey, The Associated Press

Posted March 18, 2025 12:25 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2025 3:38 pm.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Dreaming of going to Harvard University?

Well, the university has made things a little easier with an announcement Monday that students whose families make up to $200,000 won’t pay tuition. The university said the plan goes into effect for the 2025-2026 academic year and is aimed at making Harvard more affordable, especially for middle income students. Those students could also get additional financial aid to cover other expenses.

“Putting Harvard within financial reach for more individuals widens the array of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that all of our students encounter, fostering their intellectual and personal growth,” Harvard University President Alan Garber said in a statement. “By bringing people of outstanding promise together to learn with and from one another, we truly realize the tremendous potential of the University.”

Garber said the plan also means students whose families make less than $100,000 will pay nothing, meaning their tuition as well as other expenses like food and housing will be covered. As a result, the university estimates that going forward nearly 90% of families in the United States whose children are accepted will qualify for some form of financial aid.

Tuition in the current school year at Harvard is $56,500, but it rises to $82,866 if you include food, housing and other expenses.

“Harvard has long sought to open our doors to the most talented students, no matter their financial circumstances,” Hopi Hoekstra, the Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, said. “This investment in financial aid aims to make a Harvard College education possible for every admitted student, so they can pursue their academic passions and positively impact our future.”

Robert Kelchen, a professor and department head in the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, said many flagship institutions have had similar programs. But he said Harvard’s “goes much higher up the income scale than most programs, but they also have more money than anyone else.”

“It’s also a good time for Harvard to make this announcement given the political pressures that the super-elite colleges are facing right now,” Kelchen said. “But it’s not going to be much of an additional cost for them to pay for the program.”

The announcement is the latest from an elite higher education institution offering tuition breaks and comes as the rising cost of higher education has some questioning whether college is worth the price.

Surveys find that Americans are increasingly skeptical about the value of a degree, and the percentage of high school graduates heading to college has fallen to levels not seen in decades, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Yet research still finds that, over time, a degree pays off. Americans with a bachelor’s degree earn a median of $2.8 million during their careers, 75% more than if they had only a high school diploma, according to research from Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce.

Students walking through Harvard’s campus welcome the news of the tuition break.

“It’s really great what they are doing — making college more accessible to everyone especially those who may not think about Harvard as an option,” Skye Lam, a 20-year-old undergraduate at Harvard from New York City. “A lot has changed since I applied. A lot of these universities are upping their financial aid.”

Kaine Bivens, an 18-year-old undergraduate from Fort Worth who got “a full ride” to study physics and astrophysics because his family makes less than $100,000, said he “loved” the idea of free tuition.

“More kids are given an opportunity for an education,” Bivens said. “A lot of times, cost is the reason that kids can’t get an education so it’s really good that Harvard is trying its best to make sure they give people opportunities that need it.”

The rising tuition at private institutions — increasing 4% over the past decade — has led to several big name institutions offering similar deals to Harvard’s.

In November, MIT announced that students whose families make less than $200,000 will be able to attend tuition-free this fall. Similarly to Harvard, students whose families make less than $100,000 will pay nothing at all. Those income limits are from previous limits of $140,000 and $75,000 respectively.

“The cost of college is a real concern for families across the board,” MIT President Sally Kornbluth said. “We’re determined to make this transformative educational experience available to the most talented students, whatever their financial circumstances. So, to every student out there who dreams of coming to MIT: Don’t let concerns about cost stand in your way.”

UMass announced in October that Massachusetts students whose families make up to $75,000 will be able to attend all four undergraduate campuses tuition-free. The University of Michigan announced in December that in-state undergraduate students whose families have incomes and assets up to $125,000 will attend tuition free.

Michael Casey, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford says Canada will seek 'exemptions' from Trump's plan for global tariff

U.S. President Donald Trump is about to slap a tariff on the whole world, then pick and choose who will get relief in the form of exemptions. That's what Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he learned during...

57m ago

Carney announces plans to boost Canada's military footprint in the Arctic

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that Ottawa will expand the Canadian Armed Forces’ presence in the Arctic and turn to Australia's over-the-horizon radar tech to monitor threats from adversaries...

2h ago

Trump and Putin agree to an immediate ceasefire for energy and infrastructure in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during a lengthy call Tuesday to an immediate pause in strikes against energy and infrastructure targets in the Ukraine...

23m ago

Community support worker charged with allegedly defrauding victim out of over $10K in York Region

A community support worker in York Region has been charged with allegedly defrauding a victim out of over $10,000. York police say they were contacted by a family member of the victim on Nov. 24, 2023....

9m ago

Top Stories

Ford says Canada will seek 'exemptions' from Trump's plan for global tariff

U.S. President Donald Trump is about to slap a tariff on the whole world, then pick and choose who will get relief in the form of exemptions. That's what Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he learned during...

57m ago

Carney announces plans to boost Canada's military footprint in the Arctic

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that Ottawa will expand the Canadian Armed Forces’ presence in the Arctic and turn to Australia's over-the-horizon radar tech to monitor threats from adversaries...

2h ago

Trump and Putin agree to an immediate ceasefire for energy and infrastructure in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during a lengthy call Tuesday to an immediate pause in strikes against energy and infrastructure targets in the Ukraine...

23m ago

Community support worker charged with allegedly defrauding victim out of over $10K in York Region

A community support worker in York Region has been charged with allegedly defrauding a victim out of over $10,000. York police say they were contacted by a family member of the victim on Nov. 24, 2023....

9m ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Protestors crowd Queen's Park in fight to prevent removal of bike lanes

Protesters in Toronto are calling on an engineering firm to cancel its contract with the Ontario government to help remove some city bike lanes, alleging the removal will endanger cyclists and worsen the climate crisis.

1h ago

2:43
Fare inspection begins on TTC buses

The TTC is expanding its inspection network to tackle buses — a service they say gets hit hard by fare evasion. Afua Baah reports.

20h ago

2:32
Warm-up mid week before temperatures drop on the weekend in the GTA

It'll be warming up midweek in the GTA but it won't stick around with weather and cooler temperatures expected for the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:51
Relief at the pumps coming as Carney scraps consumer carbon tax

Canadians can expect to pay less for gas on April 1st as Mark Carney scraps the consumer carbon tax. But as Brandon Choghri explains, experts believe the relief at the pumps is only temporary.

20h ago

2:18
Toronto's mayor with a message for Trump regarding trade war

Olivia Chow was a guest on CNN Monday and appealed directly to the U.S. President on using tariffs to level what he considers an unfair playing field with foreign trade partners.
More Videos