North York hairdresser charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

A North York hairdresser has been accused of allegedly sexual assaulting boys who went his salon for haircuts.

Toronto police say the suspect owns a salon called “Miss Agot” in the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area.

On March 7, a male youth went to the salon for a haircut. At which point, the suspect allegedly sexually assault the boy.

Rolando Sese, 60, of Toronto was arrested on March 8 and charged with sexual assault.

It’s further alleged that another boy attended the same salon on multiple occasions for haircuts between Jan. 2023 and Jan. 2025. The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the boy on multiple occasions.

Sese was arrested again on March 14 and faces an additional charge of sexual assault and sexual interference.

The accused has worked as a hairdresser throughout the City of Toronto for many years. and police are concerned there may be more alleged victims.

A picture of the suspect has been released.