North York hairdresser charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

Rolando Sese, 60, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 18, 2025 9:22 pm.

A North York hairdresser has been accused of allegedly sexual assaulting boys who went his salon for haircuts.

Toronto police say the suspect owns a salon called “Miss Agot” in the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area.

On March 7, a male youth went to the salon for a haircut. At which point, the suspect allegedly sexually assault the boy.

Rolando Sese, 60, of Toronto was arrested on March 8 and charged with sexual assault.

It’s further alleged that another boy attended the same salon on multiple occasions for haircuts between Jan. 2023 and Jan. 2025. The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the boy on multiple occasions.

Sese was arrested again on March 14 and faces an additional charge of sexual assault and sexual interference.

The accused has worked as a hairdresser throughout the City of Toronto for many years. and police are concerned there may be more alleged victims.

A picture of the suspect has been released.

'Heartbreaking:' Oshawa family mourning loss of mother, 2 daughters in fire

An Oshawa man is struggling to pick up the pieces after his life was destroyed just days ago when a fire tore through his home, killing his wife and children. Josef Bresca's wife 46-year-old Vivian,...

3h ago

New poll shows Liberals trending into 'majority' territory

With a federal election call likely coming in a matter of days, the Liberals are looking at a massive resurgence in the polls.

3h ago

Ford says Canada will seek 'exemptions' from Trump's plan for global tariff

U.S. President Donald Trump is about to slap a tariff on the whole world, then pick and choose who will get relief in the form of exemptions. That's what Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he learned during...

7h ago

Carney announces plans to boost Canada's military footprint in the Arctic

IQALUIT — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that Ottawa will expand the Canadian Armed Forces’ presence in the Arctic and turn to Australia's over-the-horizon radar tech to monitor threats from...

5h ago

