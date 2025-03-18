Stolen vehicle strikes police car, other vehicle injuring 2 people downtown

A suspect is wanted after a stolen car crashed into a police car and another vehicle. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 18, 2025 11:11 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a stolen vehicle struck a police and another vehicle, sending two people to hospital.

The collision occurred at Dundas and Church streets just after 9 p.m. when officers received an Automatic License Plate Recognition hit for a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle then allegedly hit a police car and another vehicle.

Two people in the other vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

A male was initially arrested on the scene, but he was released with no charges and police are still looking for a male suspect.

No further details about the suspect have been released.

