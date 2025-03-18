Toronto police investigating shooting at North York tow yard

Toronto police are investigating a shooting at a North York tow yard early Tuesday morning — the latest in a string of violent incidents connected to the tow truck industry.

Investigators say the shots were fired at around 1 a.m. in the Sheppard Avenue West and Chesswood Drive area.

No injuries were reported.

Officers found shell casings at the scene.

There’s no information on suspects at this point.

Several tow truck-related shootings under investigation

The latest incident comes after four tow-truck related shootings in Toronto and Ajax over the span of a few days earlier this month.

Toronto police say two people were shot at a tow yard in the Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West area at around 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4.

A man in his 50s suffered life-threatening injuries, while a man in his 20s had non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was seen fleeing in a dark sedan.

About an hour later, a tow-truck driver was shot at a Scarborough gas station.

Toronto police were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue around 11:20 p.m.

A witness told 680 NewsRadio that the victim, a man in his 20s, was washing his tow truck in a stall at the self-serve car wash and had walked out to the vacuum stand when a dark-coloured car pulled up and a gunman inside the vehicle opened fire.

According to the witness, the man was shot in the leg.

“He was screaming, ‘someone call the ambulance, I got shot’ … One of my friends, he takes a cloth and applies pressure to stop the bleeding,” the witness said.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The next night, Toronto police found evidence of gunfire after reports of a shooting at a tow yard near The West Mall and The Queensway. No injuries were reported and the suspects fled in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Durham Regional Police are looking for suspects after a tow-truck driver was shot at on Saturday, March 1, in Ajax.

Officers were called to a business in the Mackenzie Avenue and Bayly Street West area at around 5:20 p.m., and located a male who had been shot at while sitting in his tow truck.

He was uninjured.