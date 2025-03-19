Circle K-owner Couche-Tard undeterred in pursuit to buy 7-Eleven operator: CEO
LAVAL, Que. — The chief executive of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says his company remains committed to acquiring the Japanese operator of the 7-Eleven chain despite recent pushback.
Quebec-based Couche-Tard, which operates Circle K stores, continues to believe there is “a unique strategic fit” to be realized through a merger with Seven & i Holdings.
Couche-Tard president and CEO Alex Miller’s comments come after Seven & i publicized a letter last week that its own chief executive sent to Couche-Tard’s leadership in September explaining why it was rejecting the Canadian company’s offer.
The letter said Couche-Tard’s proposal was “not in the best interest of Seven & i shareholders and other stakeholders.”
Miller says Couche-Tard is undeterred and that it intends to be “friendly and persistent” in pursuing the transaction.
The 7-Eleven chain has more than 20,000 stores nationwide and more than 80,000 outlets around the world, serving an estimated 63 million customers a day.
