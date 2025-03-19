Circle K-owner Couche-Tard undeterred in pursuit to buy 7-Eleven operator: CEO

LAVAL, Que. — The chief executive of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says his company remains committed to acquiring the Japanese operator of the 7-Eleven chain despite recent pushback.

Quebec-based Couche-Tard, which operates Circle K stores, continues to believe there is “a unique strategic fit” to be realized through a merger with Seven & i Holdings.

Couche-Tard president and CEO Alex Miller’s comments come after Seven & i publicized a letter last week that its own chief executive sent to Couche-Tard’s leadership in September explaining why it was rejecting the Canadian company’s offer.

The letter said Couche-Tard’s proposal was “not in the best interest of Seven & i shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Miller says Couche-Tard is undeterred and that it intends to be “friendly and persistent” in pursuing the transaction.

The 7-Eleven chain has more than 20,000 stores nationwide and more than 80,000 outlets around the world, serving an estimated 63 million customers a day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATD)

The Canadian Press