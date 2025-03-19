The Big Story

Is Doug Ford Canada’s most unlikely diplomat?

Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 19, 2025 7:29 am.

Is Doug Ford Canada’s most unlikely diplomat?

Doug Ford travelled to Washington last week to talk tariffs, after threatening to impose tariffs on energy or even turn off power to 3 U.S. states.

Although the temperature has been dialed down, Queen’s Park reporter Richard Southern talks to pollster John Wright about Ford’s actions last week and how this all ties in to the upcoming federal election.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Spring-like temperatures continue for Toronto, GTA on what could be warmest day of 2025

Spring-like temperatures continue to be felt in Toronto and across the GTA, but it appears the best is yet to come. Toronto's daytime high could reach 18 C, easily the warmest day of the year so far....

1h ago

Arson being investigated after 2-alarm fire at luxury car dealership in Etobicoke

Toronto police say they're investigating an arson after a fire broke out at a luxury car dealership in Etobicoke overnight. Fire crews were notified of a two-alarm fire at Vehicle Direct Group, located...

updated

34m ago

Ford set to name cabinet after winning third majority mandate

Doug Ford is set to name his new cabinet Wednesday, three weeks after winning a third Consecutive majority government. Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont will swear in the premier and his executive council in a...

2m ago

1 charged, 2nd suspect wanted after rival tow truck dispute shooting in Brampton

One man has been arrested, and police are searching for a second man wanted for attempted murder following a shooting allegedly involving rival tow truck companies in Brampton. On Oct. 15, 2024, Peel...

2h ago

Top Stories

Spring-like temperatures continue for Toronto, GTA on what could be warmest day of 2025

Spring-like temperatures continue to be felt in Toronto and across the GTA, but it appears the best is yet to come. Toronto's daytime high could reach 18 C, easily the warmest day of the year so far....

1h ago

Arson being investigated after 2-alarm fire at luxury car dealership in Etobicoke

Toronto police say they're investigating an arson after a fire broke out at a luxury car dealership in Etobicoke overnight. Fire crews were notified of a two-alarm fire at Vehicle Direct Group, located...

updated

34m ago

Ford set to name cabinet after winning third majority mandate

Doug Ford is set to name his new cabinet Wednesday, three weeks after winning a third Consecutive majority government. Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont will swear in the premier and his executive council in a...

2m ago

1 charged, 2nd suspect wanted after rival tow truck dispute shooting in Brampton

One man has been arrested, and police are searching for a second man wanted for attempted murder following a shooting allegedly involving rival tow truck companies in Brampton. On Oct. 15, 2024, Peel...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Liberty Village residents say city’s expert panel recommendations not good enough

Liberty Village residents say the city's wildlife expert panel's report and recommendations on how to deal with the ongoing coyote problem are not good enough. Dilshad Burman reports.

12h ago

2:16
Mark Carney makes Arctic defence announcement

The Prime Minister announces $420 million in spending to help the Canadian Forces maintain a year-round presence in the Arctic. But Mark Carney continues to face questions over his assets, and potential conflicts of interest.

13h ago

2:23
Oshawa family devastated after fire claims the lives of mother, two daughters

Afua Baah speaks with the brother of a man who lost his wife and two daughters nearly a week ago in a devastating house fire.

13h ago

0:40
Protestors crowd Queen's Park in fight to prevent removal of bike lanes

Protesters in Toronto are calling on an engineering firm to cancel its contract with the Ontario government to help remove some city bike lanes, alleging the removal will endanger cyclists and worsen the climate crisis.

17h ago

0:28
Evidence of overnight shooting possibly related to Toronto's tow truck war

The latest incident comes after four tow-truck related shootings in Toronto and Ajax over the span of a few days earlier this month.

19h ago

More Videos