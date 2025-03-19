The Big Story
Is Doug Ford Canada’s most unlikely diplomat?
Posted March 19, 2025 7:29 am.
Is Doug Ford Canada’s most unlikely diplomat?
Doug Ford travelled to Washington last week to talk tariffs, after threatening to impose tariffs on energy or even turn off power to 3 U.S. states.
Although the temperature has been dialed down, Queen’s Park reporter Richard Southern talks to pollster John Wright about Ford’s actions last week and how this all ties in to the upcoming federal election.You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.