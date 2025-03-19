EXCLUSIVE

Ex-Tory staffer convicted in ‘robocalls’ scandal now facing assault charges in Ottawa

Defendant Michael Sona walks to the courthouse in Guelph, Ont., on June 4, 2014. The case of a former Conservative staffer convicted in the 2011 federal election robocalls scandal is going before Ontario's highest court this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

By Glen McGregor

Posted March 19, 2025 1:19 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2025 1:21 pm.

OTTAWA – The former Conservative Party campaign staffer convicted in the 2011 “Robocalls” election scandal is facing four assault charges in Ottawa, including two counts of alleged assault by choking of a woman.

Michael Sona, 36, was found guilty in 2014 on one count of trying to prevent electors from voting, related to his role in misleading automated telephone calls sent to voters on election day in 2011 in the federal riding of Guelph.

The recorded messages purported to be from Elections Canada and advised, falsely, that the location of their polling stations had been changed.

Sona, who worked on the campaign of Conservative candidate Marty Burke during the election, denied involvement in the fraudulent calls but was found guilty and sentenced to nine months in jail –  a sentence that withstood appeal.

According to an Information laid against Sona by Ottawa Police on January 28, 2025, he is now charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, and assault by choking, on January 25. 

He faces an additional charge of assault by choking dating back to August 2023.

All the charges are related to the same alleged victim, a woman.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The day after he was charged, Sona posted on his Instagram account that, “Sometimes you have a weird week that throws you for a loop.”

Sona’s Ontario-based lawyer, Kanwar Gujral, said his client has pleaded not guilty and intends to contest the charges. 

Sona appeared in court on Tuesday on a bail matter and remains released with conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court next on May 2 – by coincidence, the 14th anniversary of the Pierre Poutine robocalls on election day, 2011.

In finding Sona guilty in 2014, trial judge Judge Gary Hearn said it was possible others were involved in the elaborate scheme. The court heard that the robocalls were made using phone numbers from the Conservative Party’s database of identified Liberal supporters and a burner cellphone registered with the bogus name Pierre Poutine used to make more than 6,000 fraudulent calls on election day. 

The effort proved futile as the incumbent Liberal candidate in the riding held onto his seat, even as then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper led the Conservatives to their first majority government.

Despite his conviction, Sona has never admitted involvement or identified any others who may have participated. 

After serving his sentence, Sona worked as a machinist in the Ottawa area.

