Main political parties won’t say how, or if, they’re vetting Indigenous candidates

OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives and NDP won’t say how or if they’re vetting their candidates’ claims to Indigenous identity — even though both parties went after a Liberal MP last year over his shifting statements about his background.

The Liberal and Green parties did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MP Randy Boissonnault — who served as employment minister in Justin Trudeau’s cabinet — quit the post late last year after facing weeks of questions about his claims of Indigenous identity and his business dealings.

Both Conservative and NDP MPs called for Boissonnault’s resignation and raised concerns about the Liberal party’s statements about his identity over the years.

Boissonnault apologized for his statements about the nature of his family’s background and told a House of Commons committee in December 2024 that he is not Indigenous.

Asked whether the Conservative party has its own guidelines for verifying the Indigenous identities of candidates, Conservative party director of communications Sarah Fisher said the party does not comment on its vetting practices and is “proud to have Indigenous leaders running for our party.”

Asked the same question, the NDP said the party’s “vetting process is thorough and (ensuring) accuracy is something we take seriously.”

Neither the NDP nor the Conservative party explicitly said that their vetting processes examine claims to Indigeneity.

Veldon Coburn, an associate professor with the Indigenous Relations Initiative at McGill University, said in an interview parties should be verifying candidates’ claims to Indigenous identity because they speak to the candidates’ “honesty and integrity.”

“They might check off boxes for inclusion, but in reality they are not including us whatsoever if the voices are more that of a charlatan,” said Coburn, who has spoken out extensively on false claims to Indigeneity.

“I think it’s critical that they take this seriously and are transparent about what sort of claims they accept from individuals that are candidates.”

The topic of Indigenous identity has become more prevalent in recent years following CBC reporting on the disputed identities of lawyer Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond and celebrated singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie – but it’s been a subject of controversy in Indigenous circles for much longer.

Universities have developed policies to verify claims to Indigeneity in job applications and student scholarships.

The University of Saskatchewan, for example, requires a letter from an Indigenous community’s governance body, an Indigenous government-issued membership card or a status card issued by the federal government. The university said it will accommodate individuals who lack documentation due to displacement through residential schools and adoption.

At the federal level, departments and agencies are required to fill out an “Affirmation of Indigenous Identity Form” when appointing people self-identifying as Indigenous.

Coburn said he doesn’t think it’s offensive to ask people to explain their connections to Indigenous communities, adding “the burden doesn’t lie on anyone else.”

“As senator and then chancellor Murray Sinclair (said) as he was taking up the chancellorship at Queen’s University, the days of self-identification are over,” Coburn said.

“Broader Canadian society is much more alive to this phenomenon and takes a dim view of it … (Parties) run the risk of egg on that same face, because Indigenous Peoples are going to scrutinize the claims of your candidates.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press