‘They’re smashing the window’: Youths charged in botched Toronto jewellery store robbery

Authorities were able to identify six suspects and observed them travelling to the area of Billy Bishop Way and Wilson Avenue in North York. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 19, 2025 9:56 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2025 10:08 am.

Six youths have been charged in a failed jewellery store robbery in Toronto that was captured on video.

York Regional Police said an investigation was launched on March 14 concerning a stolen Acura TLX sedan in Vaughan.

Authorities were able to identify six suspects and observed them travelling to the area of Billy Bishop Way and Wilson Avenue in North York, where five suspects exited the stolen car carrying sledgehammers and bags.

“They are masked up, boys. They’re looking to do something, looking at the windows,” an officer says in a video captured from a York Regional Police helicopter.

“This is confirmed. It’s going to be a jewellery store robbery. [They’re] at the window, smashing in the window with a hammer. Stand by.”

VIDEO

Responding officers contained the suspect vehicle, and after a brief foot pursuit, six youths were taken into custody.

“All are in custody. We’re out of here; good work.”

Three 16-year-olds and three 17-year-olds from Brampton, Toronto and Vaughan were charged with various offences, including robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Authorities are reminding local business owners to stay vigilant at all times, and said security systems, including alarms and cameras, should be installed, monitored and regularly maintained.

“At night, or when there are minimal staff, or in businesses stocked with valuables, consider locking the doors and using a buzz-in system with a video-recorded entrance that has two-way voice communication to speak with customers before letting them in,” police wrote in a news release.

“If you don’t feel comfortable, trust your instincts. Contact the police promptly if you observe suspicious or criminal behaviour.”

York Regional Police said an investigation was launched on March 14 concerning a stolen Acura TLX sedan in Vaughan. Photo: YRP/YouTube.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TSB to release preliminary report Thursday on Delta plane crash in Toronto

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) will release its preliminary report Thursday on the Delta Air Lines crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport in February. The flight from Minneapolis, which...

43m ago

Arson being investigated after 2-alarm fire at luxury car dealership in Etobicoke

Toronto police say they're investigating an arson after a fire broke out at a luxury car dealership in Etobicoke overnight. Fire crews were notified of a two-alarm fire at Vehicle Direct Group, located...

1h ago

Spring-like temperatures continue for Toronto, GTA on what could be warmest day of 2025

Spring-like temperatures continue to be felt in Toronto and across the GTA, but it appears the best is yet to come. Toronto's daytime high could reach 18 C, easily the warmest day of the year so far....

5h ago

1 charged, 2nd suspect wanted after rival tow truck dispute shooting in Brampton

One man has been arrested, and police are searching for a second man wanted for attempted murder following a shooting allegedly involving rival tow truck companies in Brampton. On Oct. 15, 2024, Peel...

6h ago

Top Stories

TSB to release preliminary report Thursday on Delta plane crash in Toronto

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) will release its preliminary report Thursday on the Delta Air Lines crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport in February. The flight from Minneapolis, which...

43m ago

Arson being investigated after 2-alarm fire at luxury car dealership in Etobicoke

Toronto police say they're investigating an arson after a fire broke out at a luxury car dealership in Etobicoke overnight. Fire crews were notified of a two-alarm fire at Vehicle Direct Group, located...

1h ago

Spring-like temperatures continue for Toronto, GTA on what could be warmest day of 2025

Spring-like temperatures continue to be felt in Toronto and across the GTA, but it appears the best is yet to come. Toronto's daytime high could reach 18 C, easily the warmest day of the year so far....

5h ago

1 charged, 2nd suspect wanted after rival tow truck dispute shooting in Brampton

One man has been arrested, and police are searching for a second man wanted for attempted murder following a shooting allegedly involving rival tow truck companies in Brampton. On Oct. 15, 2024, Peel...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Liberty Village residents say city’s expert panel recommendations not good enough

Liberty Village residents say the city's wildlife expert panel's report and recommendations on how to deal with the ongoing coyote problem are not good enough. Dilshad Burman reports.

16h ago

2:16
Mark Carney makes Arctic defence announcement

The Prime Minister announces $420 million in spending to help the Canadian Forces maintain a year-round presence in the Arctic. But Mark Carney continues to face questions over his assets, and potential conflicts of interest.

17h ago

2:47
Very warm Wednesday, rain expected Thursday

Enjoy a very warm Wednesday before rain and cooler temperatures start to move in Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:23
Oshawa family devastated after fire claims the lives of mother, two daughters

Afua Baah speaks with the brother of a man who lost his wife and two daughters nearly a week ago in a devastating house fire.

18h ago

0:40
Protestors crowd Queen's Park in fight to prevent removal of bike lanes

Protesters in Toronto are calling on an engineering firm to cancel its contract with the Ontario government to help remove some city bike lanes, alleging the removal will endanger cyclists and worsen the climate crisis.

21h ago

More Videos