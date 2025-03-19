Six youths have been charged in a failed jewellery store robbery in Toronto that was captured on video.

York Regional Police said an investigation was launched on March 14 concerning a stolen Acura TLX sedan in Vaughan.

Authorities were able to identify six suspects and observed them travelling to the area of Billy Bishop Way and Wilson Avenue in North York, where five suspects exited the stolen car carrying sledgehammers and bags.

“They are masked up, boys. They’re looking to do something, looking at the windows,” an officer says in a video captured from a York Regional Police helicopter.

“This is confirmed. It’s going to be a jewellery store robbery. [They’re] at the window, smashing in the window with a hammer. Stand by.”

VIDEO

Responding officers contained the suspect vehicle, and after a brief foot pursuit, six youths were taken into custody.

“All are in custody. We’re out of here; good work.”

Three 16-year-olds and three 17-year-olds from Brampton, Toronto and Vaughan were charged with various offences, including robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Authorities are reminding local business owners to stay vigilant at all times, and said security systems, including alarms and cameras, should be installed, monitored and regularly maintained.

“At night, or when there are minimal staff, or in businesses stocked with valuables, consider locking the doors and using a buzz-in system with a video-recorded entrance that has two-way voice communication to speak with customers before letting them in,” police wrote in a news release.

“If you don’t feel comfortable, trust your instincts. Contact the police promptly if you observe suspicious or criminal behaviour.”