Spring-like temperatures continue to be felt in Toronto and across the GTA, but it appears the best is yet to come.

Toronto’s daytime high could reach 18 C, easily the warmest day of the year so far. To put that into perspective, the average high in Toronto for March is around 4 C, while April’s high is typically in the 11 C range.

Toronto’s high of 18 C is forecasted at around 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Some southwest communities could even approach the 20-degree mark today with abundant sun.

Safe for Monday when it hovered around 5 C, Toronto has experienced double-digit temperatures since last weekend, with the daytime high reaching 16 C on Tuesday.

The prevailing theme of spring won’t last long, however.

Temperatures are gradually slated to drop to 13 C on Thursday (the first day of spring) and 9 C on Friday. By the time we reach the weekend, we’re looking at a forecasted daytime high of 5 C in Toronto on Saturday and 2 C on Sunday, with a clipper and a Colorado low expected to merge and track into the Great Lakes region.

Colder-than-normal temperatures are expected to prevail for most of next week, with fluctuating conditions leaning toward the chilly side through early April.

