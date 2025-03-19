TSB to release preliminary report Thursday on Delta plane crash in Toronto

A Delta plane lies on its side on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport on Feb. 17, 2025. TSB/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted March 19, 2025 11:05 am.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) will release its preliminary report Thursday on the Delta Air Lines crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport in February.

The flight from Minneapolis, which was carrying 76 passengers and four crew, was attempting to land just after 2 p.m. on February 17 when the aircraft impacted the runway and parts of the plane separated, notably a wing and the tail section, and caught fire.

“The fuselage came to rest slightly off the right side of the runway upside down facing the other direction,” the TSB said in its initial report.

Twenty-one passengers and crew were injured during the accident, many of whom were hospitalized. All have since been released.

At least a dozen passengers have filed separate lawsuits against the airline alleging negligence.

Delta has offered US$30,000 in compensation to passengers who were on the plane, saying the money “has no strings attached and does not affect rights.”

