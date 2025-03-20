Canada pledges nearly $100M for Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank

Residents of the West Bank urban refugee camp of Nur Shams evacuate their homes and carry their belongings as the Israeli military continues its operation in the area on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Majdi Mohammed

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2025 6:46 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2025 8:33 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals are announcing nearly $100 million in humanitarian relief and governance support for Palestinians, days before a widely expected election.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, who took on the file of international development last week, is announcing funding for major agencies working in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The announced funding includes $30 million for recovery and governance support in the West Bank, where there has been escalating violence between Israeli troops and local militants and what Ottawa calls “significant displacement.”

Ottawa says it’s also sending nearly $45 million for healthcare, food and shelter for Palestinians, particularly in the Gaza Strip where a ceasefire has ended between Israel and Hamas.

A quarter of the funding will also go toward security programming, particularly relating to landmines, and the funds will flow through agencies like the United Nations, World Bank and Red Cross.

Canada has been calling on Israel to stop restricting humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza, calling the situation “not sustainable,” while Israel blames Hamas militants for violence and aid seizures.

The federal Liberals have faced widespread criticism from Jewish and Arab groups for statements around the Israel-Hamas war, especially in the past week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Upwards of 80 Tesla cars damaged at Hamilton dealership

Hamilton police said upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. Authorities were called to the Tesla dealership at 999 Upper Wentworth Street near Upper Sherman Avenue and...

5h ago

City of Vaughan closes some roads, sidewalks ahead of planned demonstration near Orthodox synagogue

The City of Vaughan has closed some sidewalks and streets ahead of a planned demonstration near an Orthodox synagogue on Thursday night. Vaughan Mayor, Steven Del Duca, said members of the community...

14m ago

Police say man found dead on University of Toronto campus was victim of homicide

Toronto police have confirmed that a man found dead on the University of Toronto campus Thursday morning was a homicide victim. No details on the circumstances surrounding the man's death have been...

2h ago

Liberals vow to cut GST for first-time homebuyers purchasing homes for $1M or less

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will scrap the GST for first-time homebuyers who purchase a home with a sale price at or below $1 million. Carney promised the measure during his...

3h ago

