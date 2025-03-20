Woll stands tall, Lorentz scores short-handed winner as Maple Leafs down Avalanche

After the teams traded power-play goals in the second period, Lorentz scored his sixth goal of the campaign on the penalty kill. A clearing attempt by Leafs defenceman Simon Benoit hit referee Kelly Sutherland at centre, which led to a Toronto rush the other way that ended with Lorentz ripping a shot past Blackwood. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2025 5:14 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2025 5:35 am.

Joseph Woll was outstanding in making 38 saves and Steven Lorentz scored short-handed early in the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Auston Matthews, with his fourth in the last three games, had the other goal for Toronto (41-24-3).

“Doesn’t really matter what’s going on the game,” said Matthews. “[Woll] could be playing good, he could be playing bad … always got the same attitude, the same mentality, approaches things the same every night. 

“He’s extremely focused.”

Valeri Nichushkin replied for Colorado (41-25-3). Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 24 shots at Scotiabank Arena.

The Leafs won their second straight after thumping the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Monday following an ugly 1-4-1 stretch.

The Avalanche, meanwhile, saw their 8-0-1 run come to an end — including a 7-4 victory over Toronto on March 8 in Denver — and lost in regulation for the first time since Feb. 23.

The Leafs are aiming for the top spot in the Atlantic Division as part of a three-horse race with the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Colorado is chasing the Dallas Stars for the Central Division’s No. 2 seed. Dallas topped Colorado 4-2 in the second round of last year’s playoffs.

The Maple Leafs visit the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured in Danforth stabbing: police

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was stabbed in the Danforth, police said. Officers were notified of a stabbing in the Greenwood Avenue and Danforth Avenue area at around 11:30...

1h ago

Woman dead, man critically injured after 2-alarm blaze in Flemingdon Park

A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following a two-alarm blaze in Flemingdon Park on Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews were called to an apartment on Grenoble Drive in the Don Mills Road...

8h ago

4 Canadians executed in China, foreign affairs minister confirms

Four Canadian citizens were executed in China earlier this year, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly confirmed Wednesday. "Canada strongly condemns China’s use of the death penalty, which is irreversible...

13h ago

TSB to release preliminary report Thursday on Delta plane crash in Toronto

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) will release its preliminary report Thursday on the Delta Air Lines crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport in February. The flight from Minneapolis,...

18h ago

