Joseph Woll was outstanding in making 38 saves and Steven Lorentz scored short-handed early in the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Auston Matthews, with his fourth in the last three games, had the other goal for Toronto (41-24-3).

“Doesn’t really matter what’s going on the game,” said Matthews. “[Woll] could be playing good, he could be playing bad … always got the same attitude, the same mentality, approaches things the same every night.

“He’s extremely focused.”

Valeri Nichushkin replied for Colorado (41-25-3). Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 24 shots at Scotiabank Arena.

The Leafs won their second straight after thumping the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Monday following an ugly 1-4-1 stretch.

The Avalanche, meanwhile, saw their 8-0-1 run come to an end — including a 7-4 victory over Toronto on March 8 in Denver — and lost in regulation for the first time since Feb. 23.

The Leafs are aiming for the top spot in the Atlantic Division as part of a three-horse race with the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Colorado is chasing the Dallas Stars for the Central Division’s No. 2 seed. Dallas topped Colorado 4-2 in the second round of last year’s playoffs.

The Maple Leafs visit the New York Rangers on Thursday.