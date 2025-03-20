Liberals vow to cut GST for first-time homebuyers purchasing homes for $1M or less

Prime Minister Mark Carney announces a new housing policy as Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi listens during a visit to Edmonton on Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2025 5:31 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2025 5:46 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will scrap the GST for first-time homebuyers who purchase a home with a sale price at or below $1 million.

Carney promised the measure during his leadership campaign and it also matches a similar promise made by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre last fall.

Carney made the announcement in Edmonton just three days before he is widely expected to call a federal election.

Carney says the commitment will save Canadians up to $50,000 on the cost of a home.

He says it also will increase the supply of homes by spurring on new construction.

Housing has become a key issue for Canadians in recent years, particularly younger voters, as population growth outstripped housing construction and prices soared.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press

