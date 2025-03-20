The Big Story
Checking in on how Prime Minister Carney’s first week is going
Posted March 20, 2025 7:22 am.
Last Updated March 20, 2025 7:58 am.
In today’s The Big Story podcast, Mark Carney is almost through his first week as Prime Minister. So, how’s it going?
He’s already completed an international trip, had some interesting dealings with the media and is expected to call an election as soon as this weekend.
Host Cormac Mac Sweeney is rating the first week with Barry McLoughlin, president, TLC Transformational Leadership Consultants Inc.You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.