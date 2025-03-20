New Brunswick premier concerned about effect of Chinese tariffs on seafood

An employee weighs lobster in Shediac, N.B., on Sept. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2025 3:20 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2025 3:38 pm.

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt says China’s 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian seafood products are “concerning and significant.”

Holt told reporters today that China is one of New Brunswick’s main export markets for seafood, but not as important as the United States.

The province says it exported $87.8 million worth of seafood to China in 2023.

China’s tariffs, which took effect today, are in retaliation to the recently imposed Canadian surtax of 100 per cent on all Chinese-made electric vehicles, and of 25 per cent on steel and aluminum.

The Chinese duties affect a long list of products like lobster, snow crab and shrimp, as well as niche products such as sea cucumber, whelk and mollusks.

Holt says she is asking the federal government to work closely with New Brunswick during negotiations with China to have the tariffs removed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating after man found dead on University of Toronto campus

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead on the University of Toronto campus Wednesday morning. Investigators were called to Queen's Park Crescent near Grosvenor Street just before...

1h ago

Upwards of 80 Tesla cars damaged at Hamilton dealership

Hamilton police said upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. Authorities were called to the Tesla dealership at 999 Upper Wentworth Street near Upper Sherman Avenue and...

1h ago

City of Vaughan orders closure of some roads, sidewalks ahead of planned demonstration near Orthodox synagogue

The City of Vaughan has ordered the closure of some sidewalks and streets ahead of a planned demonstration near an Orthodox synagogue on Thursday night. Vaughan Mayor, Steven Del Duca, said the decision...

13m ago

Bank of Canada signals shift in how it sets rates amid tariff uncertainty

OTTAWA — The head of the Bank of Canada has signalled a shift in how the central bank sets its benchmark interest rate at a time when tariff uncertainty with the United States has made long-term forecasting...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating after man found dead on University of Toronto campus

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead on the University of Toronto campus Wednesday morning. Investigators were called to Queen's Park Crescent near Grosvenor Street just before...

1h ago

Upwards of 80 Tesla cars damaged at Hamilton dealership

Hamilton police said upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. Authorities were called to the Tesla dealership at 999 Upper Wentworth Street near Upper Sherman Avenue and...

1h ago

City of Vaughan orders closure of some roads, sidewalks ahead of planned demonstration near Orthodox synagogue

The City of Vaughan has ordered the closure of some sidewalks and streets ahead of a planned demonstration near an Orthodox synagogue on Thursday night. Vaughan Mayor, Steven Del Duca, said the decision...

13m ago

Bank of Canada signals shift in how it sets rates amid tariff uncertainty

OTTAWA — The head of the Bank of Canada has signalled a shift in how the central bank sets its benchmark interest rate at a time when tariff uncertainty with the United States has made long-term forecasting...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
PM Carney skates with Edmonton Oilers

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney skated with the Edmonton Oilers during a morning practice. Carney called the experience "awesome".

3h ago

0:40
ON CAM: Brazen home invasion in Richmond Hill

Officers learned that three masked suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded car keys. Police said the victim complied, and a suspect entered the vehicle parked in the garage.

4h ago

2:56
Early report uncovers details of Delta plane crash in Toronto

A preliminary report into a Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport last month says the aircraft’s alert system indicated a high rate of descent less than three seconds before touchdown.

1h ago

0:57
Global Affairs Canada confirms Canadians were executed in China

The Chinese embassy also released a statement saying the cases involving Canadian nationals were based on “solid and sufficient” evidence and stressed it has a “zero tolerance” policy on drug crimes.

23h ago

4:58
Trump makes inflammatory comments about Canada in Fox News interview

The U.S. president says Canada is a tough country to deal with and has an opinion on who he'd like to see win the next Canadian federal election.
More Videos