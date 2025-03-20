North Korea says it tested new missiles as it threatens strong steps against US-South Korea drills

A South Korean army K1E1 tank crosses a floating bridge on the Imjin River during a joint river-crossing exercise between South Korea and the United States as a part of the Freedom Shield military exercise in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Posted March 20, 2025 8:22 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2025 8:35 pm.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Friday it test-launched new anti-aircraft missiles, as its military threatened unspecified grave steps against the U.S. and South Korea over their joint military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.

The official Korean Central News Agency said that leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the tests Thursday and called the missiles involved “another major defense weapons system” for North Korea.

The missile launches, North Korea’s sixth weapons testing activity this year, occurred on the same day that the U.S. and South Korean militaries concluded their annual Freedom Shield command post exercise. The 11-day training was the allies’ first major joint military exercises since the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January, and the two countries held diverse field training exercises alongside the Freedom Shield drills.

U.S. and South Korean officials describe their combined military drills as defensive in nature, but North Korea slams them as a major security threat. Hours after this year’s Freedom Shield training began on March 10, North Korea fired several ballistic missiles into the sea.

On Friday, the North Korea’s Defense Ministry alleged the recent U.S.-South Korean drills involved simulations to destroy underground tunnels in the North to remove its nuclear weapons. An unidentified ministry spokesperson said the U.S. and South Korea would face consequences if they perform similar provocative actions again.

“The accumulated reckless military moves of the U.S. and the ROK, seized with the daydream that they can jeopardize the sovereignty and security of a nuclear weapons state, can undoubtedly bring the gravest consequences they do not want,” the spokesperson said in a statement carried in KCNA.

ROK is the Republic of Korea, South Korea’s official name.

North Korea often churns out warlike rhetoric and threats of attacks when the U.S. and South Korea militaries conduct big drills.

Trump has said he’s willing to reach out to Kim to revive their diplomacy, but North Korea hasn’t made any public responses to Trump’s overture. Many experts say Kim, now preoccupied with his support of Russia’s war efforts against Ukraine, won’t likely embrace Trump’s outreach anytime soon, but could seriously consider it when the war ends.

Kim and Trump met three times in 2018-19 to discuss North Korea’s possible nuclear disarmament, but their diplomacy eventually fell apart due to disputes over U.S.-led economic sanctions on North Korea.

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Upwards of 80 Tesla cars damaged at Hamilton dealership

Hamilton police said upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. Authorities were called to the Tesla dealership at 999 Upper Wentworth Street near Upper Sherman Avenue and...

5h ago

City of Vaughan closes some roads, sidewalks ahead of planned demonstration near Orthodox synagogue

The City of Vaughan has closed some sidewalks and streets ahead of a planned demonstration near an Orthodox synagogue on Thursday night. Vaughan Mayor, Steven Del Duca, said members of the community...

15m ago

Police say man found dead on University of Toronto campus was victim of homicide

Toronto police have confirmed that a man found dead on the University of Toronto campus Thursday morning was a homicide victim. No details on the circumstances surrounding the man's death have been...

2h ago

Liberals vow to cut GST for first-time homebuyers purchasing homes for $1M or less

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will scrap the GST for first-time homebuyers who purchase a home with a sale price at or below $1 million. Carney promised the measure during his...

3h ago

Top Stories

Upwards of 80 Tesla cars damaged at Hamilton dealership

Hamilton police said upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. Authorities were called to the Tesla dealership at 999 Upper Wentworth Street near Upper Sherman Avenue and...

5h ago

City of Vaughan closes some roads, sidewalks ahead of planned demonstration near Orthodox synagogue

The City of Vaughan has closed some sidewalks and streets ahead of a planned demonstration near an Orthodox synagogue on Thursday night. Vaughan Mayor, Steven Del Duca, said members of the community...

15m ago

Police say man found dead on University of Toronto campus was victim of homicide

Toronto police have confirmed that a man found dead on the University of Toronto campus Thursday morning was a homicide victim. No details on the circumstances surrounding the man's death have been...

2h ago

Liberals vow to cut GST for first-time homebuyers purchasing homes for $1M or less

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will scrap the GST for first-time homebuyers who purchase a home with a sale price at or below $1 million. Carney promised the measure during his...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:21
Police investigating homicide on University of Toronto campus

Toronto Police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found on the University of Toronto’s campus Thursday morning. Brandon Choghri has the details as the investigation continues.

2h ago

1:04
Police investigate after body found on U of T campus

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead on the University of Toronto campus Wednesday morning.

6h ago

2:03
PM Carney skates with Edmonton Oilers

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney skated with the Edmonton Oilers during a morning practice. Carney called the experience "awesome".

8h ago

0:40
ON CAM: Brazen home invasion in Richmond Hill

Officers learned that three masked suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded car keys. Police said the victim complied, and a suspect entered the vehicle parked in the garage.

9h ago

2:56
Early report uncovers details of Delta plane crash in Toronto

A preliminary report into a Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport last month says the aircraft’s alert system indicated a high rate of descent less than three seconds before touchdown.

6h ago

More Videos