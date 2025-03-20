An 81-year-old officer of the Order of Canada, who advocated several notable causes, is celebrating his $25 million Lotto Max win with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

The OLG said Charles Coffey of Toronto won the jackpot from the Jan. 31, 2025 draw.

It all started when Coffey, who goes by Charlie, went to his local gas station to fill up, grab his favourite chocolate bar and check his lottery tickets.

“When I checked my tickets on the self-scanner, one wasn’t a winner, but the other was. I thought I saw $25,000 and said to myself, ‘That’s interesting,'” Coffey explained in an interview. “But I didn’t have my glasses on, so I got them out, went back to check what I thought was a $25,000 ticket, and saw $25 million.”

Coffey says he rushed home and wanted his ostensibly winning ticket validated by a family member.

“They read the numbers back to me as I checked them again,” the 81-year-old said. “When we finally accepted the fact that the ticket was worth $25 million, someone suggested they take my pulse to make sure I was alive and seeing the amount of the win.”

Coffey’s story, from New Brunswick to Toronto

The 81-year-old retiree, who built his career in the banking industry, told the OLG that he grew up as the seventh of nine children in a small New Brunswick town.

Throughout his career, Coffey advocated for causes in Toronto and across Canada, supporting Indigenous communities, early childhood development, women entrepreneurs, women in public office, education, and diversity.

In 2003, Coffey was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada and was named an Honorary Chief by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs in recognition of his support for First Nations. He also received the Canadian Women’s International Business Initiative Award from the Canadian Embassy in the U.S.

“This win gives me the opportunity to sustainably support the causes I have championed for decades,” he said.

“I believe in the premise of a hand-up versus a handout and want to support organizations that need a stronger voice. The motto for the Order of Canada is ‘They desire a better country,’ and that speaks to me. A desire for a better Toronto, a better Ontario, and a better Canada, in particular for our Indigenous peoples.”

Coffey said he’s “overwhelmed, humbled, and filled with gratitude by this massive lottery windfall.”

“I’m excited to plan a wonderful family holiday so that we can celebrate and make more precious memories together.”