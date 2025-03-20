‘Didn’t have my glasses on’: 81-year-old Order of Canada officer wins $25M Lotto Max jackpot

Charles Coffey, the 81-year-old retiree, who built his career in the banking industry, told the OLG that he grew up as the seventh of nine children in a small New Brunswick town. Photo: OLG. MORGAN KITCHEN 2023

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 20, 2025 9:37 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2025 9:51 am.

An 81-year-old officer of the Order of Canada, who advocated several notable causes, is celebrating his $25 million Lotto Max win with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

The OLG said Charles Coffey of Toronto won the jackpot from the Jan. 31, 2025 draw.

It all started when Coffey, who goes by Charlie, went to his local gas station to fill up, grab his favourite chocolate bar and check his lottery tickets.

“When I checked my tickets on the self-scanner, one wasn’t a winner, but the other was. I thought I saw $25,000 and said to myself, ‘That’s interesting,'” Coffey explained in an interview. “But I didn’t have my glasses on, so I got them out, went back to check what I thought was a $25,000 ticket, and saw $25 million.”

Coffey says he rushed home and wanted his ostensibly winning ticket validated by a family member.

“They read the numbers back to me as I checked them again,” the 81-year-old said. “When we finally accepted the fact that the ticket was worth $25 million, someone suggested they take my pulse to make sure I was alive and seeing the amount of the win.”

The OLG said Charles Coffey of Toronto won the jackpot from the Jan. 31, 2025 draw. Photo: OLG.

Coffey’s story, from New Brunswick to Toronto

The 81-year-old retiree, who built his career in the banking industry, told the OLG that he grew up as the seventh of nine children in a small New Brunswick town.

Throughout his career, Coffey advocated for causes in Toronto and across Canada, supporting Indigenous communities, early childhood development, women entrepreneurs, women in public office, education, and diversity.

In 2003, Coffey was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada and was named an Honorary Chief by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs in recognition of his support for First Nations. He also received the Canadian Women’s International Business Initiative Award from the Canadian Embassy in the U.S.

“This win gives me the opportunity to sustainably support the causes I have championed for decades,” he said.

“I believe in the premise of a hand-up versus a handout and want to support organizations that need a stronger voice. The motto for the Order of Canada is ‘They desire a better country,’ and that speaks to me. A desire for a better Toronto, a better Ontario, and a better Canada, in particular for our Indigenous peoples.”

Coffey said he’s “overwhelmed, humbled, and filled with gratitude by this massive lottery windfall.”

“I’m excited to plan a wonderful family holiday so that we can celebrate and make more precious memories together.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TSB preliminary report cites 'high rate of descent' in Delta plane crash in Toronto

A preliminary report into a Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport last month says the aircraft's alert system indicated a high rate of descent less than three seconds before...

45m ago

Mark Carney expected to call federal election on Sunday

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to call a federal election this Sunday. According to the Canadian Press, Carney will make the final call this weekend, with a snap election slated as early as...

1h ago

Police hunt for suspects after shocking Richmond Hill home invasion caught on video

York Regional Police officers are searching for multiple suspects after releasing video of a home invasion in Richmond Hill where the perpetrators were captured stealing the victim's vehicle and using...

2h ago

Woman seriously injured in Danforth stabbing: police

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was stabbed in the Danforth, police said. Officers were notified of a stabbing in the Greenwood Avenue and Danforth Avenue area at around 11:30...

5h ago

Top Stories

TSB preliminary report cites 'high rate of descent' in Delta plane crash in Toronto

A preliminary report into a Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport last month says the aircraft's alert system indicated a high rate of descent less than three seconds before...

45m ago

Mark Carney expected to call federal election on Sunday

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to call a federal election this Sunday. According to the Canadian Press, Carney will make the final call this weekend, with a snap election slated as early as...

1h ago

Police hunt for suspects after shocking Richmond Hill home invasion caught on video

York Regional Police officers are searching for multiple suspects after releasing video of a home invasion in Richmond Hill where the perpetrators were captured stealing the victim's vehicle and using...

2h ago

Woman seriously injured in Danforth stabbing: police

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was stabbed in the Danforth, police said. Officers were notified of a stabbing in the Greenwood Avenue and Danforth Avenue area at around 11:30...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Ford government cabinet remains same size and largely untouched

Premier Doug Ford named his new cabinet with many familiar faces handling key portfolios. Among the shuffling that did take place, housing and education will have new ministers at the helm. Mark McAllister provides the details.

17h ago

0:57
Global Affairs Canada confirms Canadians were executed in China

The Chinese embassy also released a statement saying the cases involving Canadian nationals were based on “solid and sufficient” evidence and stressed it has a “zero tolerance” policy on drug crimes.

17h ago

1:47
Few changes in Ontario Premier Doug Ford's new cabinet

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has been officially sworn in alongside his new cabinet, with many familiar faces returning.

19h ago

4:58
Trump makes inflammatory comments about Canada in Fox News interview

The U.S. president says Canada is a tough country to deal with and has an opinion on who he'd like to see win the next Canadian federal election.

22h ago

0:34
Luxury car dealership fire put out quickly, police investigating as an arson

A spokesperson with Toronto Fire said crews were met with smoke coming from both sides of the car dealership, but the flames were quickly contained. No injuries were reported.

23h ago

More Videos