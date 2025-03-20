Police hunt for suspects after shocking Richmond Hill home invasion caught on video

Officers learned that three masked suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded car keys. Police said the victim complied, and a suspect entered the vehicle parked in the garage. Photo: YRP/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 20, 2025 9:02 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2025 9:07 am.

York Regional Police officers are searching for multiple suspects after releasing video of a home invasion in Richmond Hill where the perpetrators were captured stealing the victim’s vehicle and using it to drive through the homeowner’s garage.

Authorities were called to a residence in the area of Arnold Avenue and Guinevere Court near Major Mackenzie Drive and Yonge Street just before 3 a.m. on March 18 for reports of a home invasion.

Officers learned that three masked suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded car keys. Police said the victim complied, and a suspect entered the vehicle parked in the garage.

Home surveillance video shows the suspect reversing the car and smashing through the garage door and the gate at the end of the driveway.

VIDEO

The vehicle was found abandoned a short distance away. Police noted that three adults were in the home at the time of the incident, and no physical injuries were reported.

The suspects are believed to have arrived in a dark-coloured sport utility vehicle driven by a fourth suspect.

The three suspects seen in the surveillance footage are described as male. They wore dark-coloured clothing along with face masks or coverings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

The three suspects seen in the surveillance footage are described as male. They wore dark-coloured clothing along with face masks. Photo: YRP/YouTube.
